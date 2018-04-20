BCCI opposes ICC’s plan to replace 2021 Champions Trophy with a World T20: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is firmly against the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) idea to replace the Champions Trophy in 2021 with a World T20, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

The 2021 edition of the Champions Trophy is slated to be hosted by India and BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry told the newspaper that scrapping the tournament would incur a loss of about $30 million to the board.

The report says that ICC, in a conclave last year in Auckland, had come up with the idea of replacing the Champions Trophy with a World T20, which the BCCI had opposed. The matter might be discussed again at the ICC Board meetings in Kolkata on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chaudhry warned that the implementation of ICC’s idea will not go down well with the BCCI General Body.

The treasurer also criticised the ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar for not communicating BCCI’s stand to the global board. “Having worked with Mr Manohar, one realises that he does miss out on briefing the house on crucial information that has potentially significant ramifications for the organisation concerned and therefore it is important for the ICC Board to understand the correct picture vis-à-vis the BCCI.”

‘ICC excludes India’s interests, but includes India’s money’

Chaudhry also criticised the global body for its treatment of the Indian board. He said the global body doesn’t take into account BCCI’s interests but includes its money.

“How can we, the BCCI, devalue the life of a child playing cricket in a remote district in India in order to add value to a life of someone playing cricket in Ireland or Pakistan. All life is valuable and as BCCI, it is our duty to do the best we can for those who play the game within our area of operation.”

He added that the Champions Trophy was conceptualised by the late former BCCI President Jagmohan Dalmiya for the sustenance of ODI cricket.