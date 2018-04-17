Bhaker, Bhanwala, Sidhu fail to reach final as India’s disappointing run at World Cup continues

India’s disappointing run at the second World Cup of the year continues with no shooter reaching the final on the fourth day of the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in in Changwon, Korea on Wednesday. No Indian shooters could make it to the medal rounds of the three finals scheduled at the ISSF World Cup.
In the women’s 10m air pistol, Heena Sidhu finished best with a score of 574 giving her 14th place. Mahima Turhi Agrawal and Manu Bhaker shot identical scores of 571 to be placed 27th and 30th respectively in the qualification round. Belarus’ Victoria Chaika won the event.
In the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol, though both India’s Neeraj Kumar and Anish Bhanwala had a better day than the first day of qualification, but their scores of 579 and 578 only gave them 13th and 16th positions respectively. Korea’s Junhong Kim, a former world champion, won the host country’s first Gold of the competition with a world record score of 38 out of 50 in the finals.
In the mixed trap event, the first Indian pairing of Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Shreyasi Singh came very close to a finals qualification, eventually shooting a combined 139 out of 150 to finish 10th. The top six teams made it to the finals and another couple of points should have seen them through. India’s second team in the event, comprising of Kynan Chenai and Seema Tomar, shot 134 to end 21st out of 39 teams.
India has placed tenth in the medal tally so far with the only medal being Shahzar Rizvi’s silver in the men’s 10m air pistol. There are five more finals to go over the next four days.