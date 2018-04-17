‘So much for his homecoming’: Twitter reacts to Gambhir giving up Delhi Daredevils captaincy

Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday stepped down as Delhi Daredevils captain, saying he just could not handle the pressure of the job. Shreyas Iyer replaced him in the position but Gambhir will continue to be a part of the team that has lost four of its five matches so far and is placed bottom of the table at the eighth position.

“May be I was too desparate to turn things around and that can backfire. It could be the reason.

“I just couldn’t handle the pressure and when you don’t do that, you have to own that up as a leader,” Gambhir said in a press conference also attended by franchise CEO Hemant Dua and coach Ricky Ponting.

“I was sitting alone and thinking, I couldn’t handle the pressure... I was not good enough and that is all,” he added.

Given the expectations that surrounded Gambhir’s return to his home team, Delhi’s form has been patchy, to put it mildly. The perennial underachievers in the IPL were hoping for a turnaround in fortunes with Gambhir as captain and Ponting as coach, but the results were not there to show for it. And the worst part, as Michael Clarke observed during the last game for the broadcaster, Delhi looked like a side who simply didn’t know how to win.

Gambhir clarified in the press conference and later on Twitter that it was entirely his decision.

True, that I’ve stepped down from DD captaincy. Just to clarify it was my call, nothing from the management or coaching staff. I may not be leading from the front but I will be the last man standing for @DelhiDaredevils. No individual bigger than d team. Very much a #DilDIlli — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 25, 2018

There were plenty of emotional responses from fans of the game, given the respect Gambhir has for his leadership skills.

Poor Gambhir. So much for his homecoming, only one game at home. How quickly does life change. 😐😪 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 25, 2018

Common Captain... It was Not Needed..... We all know... Ur Capabilities as Captain... Its wrong.. Not saying as ur Fan but genuinely saying it



For me You will always remain Captain... Good luck for Rest of the matches.... #DelhiDaredevil#IPL2018 #GautamGambhir Gautam Gambhir — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 25, 2018

Gautam Gambhir has taken the fall for his team’s poor show...some of the #DD tactical decisions were questionable but it felt, from the outside, that they weren’t his decisions alone. #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 25, 2018

Respect for Gambhir 🙏🏻

Whether on field or off the field, he's a man with integrity. Wish there were more like him. https://t.co/XOROSbUG61 — Vinayak Jain (@vinayak_jain) April 25, 2018

Gambhir's decision to quit captaincy unexpected. But sometimes extraordinary development can bring new energy, purpose to a struggling team — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 25, 2018

#GautamGambhir one of India's greatest clutch player but you can't help but wonder may be his timing is always bad - both at international and franchise cricket. — Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) April 25, 2018

Gautam Gambhir takes decisions faster than he talks.

Commendable to do that & indeed tough. Hopefully without the pressure of captaincy now, he'll contribute faster with the bat. — Simplicity• (@SimplySimple_me) April 25, 2018

If Delhi Management feels Gautam Gambhir stepping down will help their cause they are in for some more trouble. #GautamGambhir #DelhiDaredevils — Suranya (@suranyasg) April 25, 2018

This always hurts

He never gets what he deserved!

Gautam Gambhir you have so much courage More Power to You GG! — Addy #DD ❤️💙 (@dreamsredefined) April 25, 2018

The captain shouldn't leave his ship when the tides come in



GG scored 1 run in the first 4 games of IPL 2014 and even then led KKR to the title. SO THIS CAN'T BE ABOUT THAT.



And burdening a newbie with the pressure of getting the team out from the bottom? WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT! — Manya (@CSKian716) April 25, 2018

Of course, there was no dearth of humour as well...

Breaking: Gautam Gambhir steps down as DD Captain after being asked to hold his smile for 3 seconds and dance in the Jio ad. #IPL — cricBC (@cricBC) April 25, 2018

Gautam Gambhir's stepping down as captain reminds me of one of the last scenes of Sholay, where Jai, dying, looks at Radha & softly says to Veeru, 'Yeh Kahani Bhi Adhoori Reh Gayi' — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 25, 2018

Jo ab bhi @DelhiDaredevils ka Fan hai Wo Rajput — Bilal 🇮🇳 (@Ahmadbilal111) April 25, 2018

But maybe this could be a good omen for Delhi fans?