IPL 2018, RCB v CSK, live: AB de Villiers dismissed for a 30-ball 68 as CSK fight back
Live updates from the match between Kohli and Dhoni’s sides in Bengaluru.
Live updates
After 15 overs, RCB 142/4 - ABD is gone, two in two for Tahir
Imran Tahir, take a bow! What a couple of overs for CSK this has been. First up, a wide leg-spinner is chased down unsuccessfully by ABD, as he hits with the bottom of his bat, and finds Sam Billings at deep cover. That felt like a trap and ABD seemed to have fallen right into it.
Cue: Tahir gone wild.
Last ball of the over, a perfect wrong-un that is edged by Anderson to Harbhajan at slip.
Cue: Tahir gone wilder!
He’ll be on a hat-trick in the next over. What a way to bounce back from that 111-metre six.
After 14 overs, RCB 138/2 - finally a breakthrough for CSK
De Kock falls on 53. Bravo hands #CSK the breakthrough. The batsman looks for a big heave but mistimes it completely and hits it straight to the bowler. The dismissal ends a 103-run stand between De Kock and ABD.
Bravo follows that up with five dot balls! A combination of bouncers and slower ones, and a very loud LBW shout that Dhoni should have reviewed one feels.
Amid all the carnage, we have had two wicket-maiden overs in this match!
After 13 overs, RCB 138/1 - duck for cover if you are in the stands!
This is unreal hitting by the Superman. ABD is putting on quite the show in Bengaluru!
12.1: Good length ball, heaved over square leg for SIX.
12.2: Fuller, pace taken off, slapped over long-on for SIX.
12.3: Thakur goes wide, but still full enough for ABD to free his arms and send this soaring over long-off to complete a hat-trick. SIX!
25th IPL fifty completed but ABD is looking good for much more! Batting on 66 off 27 balls.
After 12 overs, RCB 118/1 - fifty for de Kock!
As ABD shows he is human after all with a couple of mishits in that Watson over (one falls just short of long-on and the ground heaves a sigh of relief), QdK shows he is in good touch as well! Finishes the over with a pick-up shot over midwicket for six. And brings up his 6th IPL fifty off 35 balls.
After 11 overs, RCB 106/1:
The ABD masterclass is well and truly on! He is going after the CSK bowling now. Dispatches Tahir for back to back sixes. One lands on the roof! That second one is officially the longest six of IPL 2018 but 111 metres feels like an understatement for how far that ball travelled. Monster hit by ABD. The over started with a delicate reverse sweep for four.
Tahir’s first over went for 5, second went for 19!
After 10 overs, RCB 87/1:
It’s DJ Bravo time. And QdK welcomes him with a slap straight down the ground! Reads the slower ball, and gets enough distance on it to make it a six. Bravo bowls a couple of good yorkers after that. ABD tries to get cheeky and sweep Bravo over fine leg, but luckily for him, it was mishit and doesn’t carry to square leg.
After 9 overs, RCB 77/1
Superb over from Tahir, coming in at a time when two set batsmen (fellow countrymen) looking dangerous. QdK tries to slog a couple of times, but fails to read the flight. ABD finishes the over with a couple, a good-looking sweep shot fielded well in the deep by Thakur.
After 8 overs, RCB 72/1:
Watson comes into the attack after a couple of overs of spin. QdK continues to look in good touch, cutting a short ball fine past point, and picking up a boundary. Varies the length and pace in that over decently, but still goes for 9 runs, thanks to that boundary off de Kock’s bat.
Time for Imran Tahir... it’s an all-South African battle now.
After 7 overs, RCB 63/1:
Jadeja comes in early today, and concedes 11 from his first over as ABD carries on in style. At Jadeja’s pace, a good length ball on the pads is asking to be hit, and de Villiers sweeps this over square leg for another six.
End of powerplay - RCB 52/1:
Oh, ABD! After a few hits and misses in that Shardul over, de Villiers gets going in some style! Two sixes and a four to finish off the powerplay. First, down the track and hit over long on. Second, inside out cover drive, goes flat and all the way. Then slashes one over point. This man is in some form! 17 runs from that over.
Who had the better powerplay though? Think RCB would be happier after that sixth over.
After 5 overs, RCB 35/1 - KOHLI GONE!
This is now a solid start for CSK! Despite looking in good touch, Kohli and QdK did not run away with this powerplay and Shardul gets the breakthrough that will warm the hearts of Chennai fans. This is full and fast (not the knuckle ball as it initially seemed), Kohli tries to whip this through midwicket, but hits it a lot straighter than he wanted. Jadeja puts in a good dive and completes a sharp catch. Shardul is overjoyed!
A WICKET MAIDEN BY SHARDUL THAKUR - bowling to Kohli and Ab de Villiers. Wow.
After 4 overs, RCB 35/0:
Time for the Turbanator. Another big hit from QdK, as steps out and deposits a full ball into the stands over long-on again. Despite conceding a six, there were only 7 runs from that over. Harbhajan wouldn’t mind it.
After 3 overs, RCB 28/0:
RCB getting a move on. QdK hits a massive six, as he reads the knuckle ball from Chahar and just produces a proper golf swing, goes way back into the stand over long-on. Kohli gets a boundary through midwicket despite Sam Billings’ best efforts in the field.
The highlight of that over though? A top-edge from QdK went mighty high and straight behind the stumps, Dhoni put in a proper sprint and pulled the ball back on time. Quite the effort, that!
After 2 overs, RCB 13/0:
No spin yet as Shardul Thakur comes in from the other end. Kohli gets another boundary to his name, this time going with the swing and lofting a full ball over cover. Not the best timing, but the placement good enough. QdK still finding his feet, just another single in that over as he tried to walk into a shot.
After 1 over, RCB 5/0
As he has done often this year so far, Deepak Chahar bowls a solid first over. There is a good hint of away movement (shaping in to QdK). Kohli gets going with a whip over midwicket for four off a perfectly good delivery. But apart from that, there’s just a single and four dot balls.
08:00 pm: Quinton de Kock and Virat Kohli open the batting, Deepak Chahar has the brand-new white ball in his hand. The noise is reaching fever pitch! We are all set for RCB v CSK in the IPL again...
07:58 pm: As we get ready for the first ball, a reminder that hardly any game this year has ended on time. More of the same tonight? Let’s find out.
07:55 pm: We are not far away from the action, as RCB will walk out to bat first.
Head to head: Matches – 20, RCB won – 7, CSK won – 12, No Result – 1
At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Matches – 7, RCB won – 3, CSK won – 3, No Result – 1
07:50 pm: How about that for a photo, eh? That’s one for the albums!
07:45 pm: Interesting changes to the lineups by both sides. By dropping Faf for Tahir, CSK have gone back to having an extra bowling option. And so have RCB, by going for Negi over Vohra. Both captains banking on their top orders to deliver and going for protection on the bowling side.
07:40 pm: Both captains were full of praise for the atmosphere that is building inside the stadium. It’s a sea of red and yellow. ‘Great to see so many fans for us,’ says Dhoni. ‘Usually you don’t see so much red and yellow,’ says Kohli. This promises to be a cracker!
CSK XI: Watson, Rayudu, Raina, Billings, Dhoni, Bravo, Jadeja, Harbhajan, Chahar, Thakur, Tahir.
RCB XI: de Kock, Kohli, de Villiers, Mandeep, Anderson, de Grandhomme, Sundar, Negi, Yadav, Siraj, Chahal.
Confirmation of the playing XIs (via IPL / Twitter)
07:35 pm: Changes for both teams.
For CSK: Harbhajan, Tahir in while Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma are out
For RCB: Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi are in while Chris Woakes, Manan Vohra are out
07:30 pm: MS Dhoni wins the toss and CSK will chase. ‘Not easy to defend at Chinnaswamy,’ he says.
07:20 pm: Away from the Chinnaswamy, there was a massive development in the IPL earlier in the day.
Gautam Gambhir announced that he is stepping down as Delhi Daredevils captain on Wednesday, saying he takes full responsibility for the team’s performance this season. Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer will take over the captain for the remaining eight matches.
Delhi are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2018 table after losing five of their six matches. Gambhir, a two-time IPL winning captain with Kolkata Knight Riders was sought to revive the teams fortunes ahead of the player draft this season.
“It is absolutely my decision. As leader of the ship, I take complete responsibility for where we are in the points table. I have decided to step down. Shreyas Iyer will take my place and take this franchise forward,” Gambhir told the gathered media.
07:15 pm: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni had a long chat ahead of the game, while inspecting the pitch. Michael Clarke reckons the dew will make batting easier in the second half, and the first half will see a slow wicket. Toss, it looks like, could play a crucial role.
Who’s going to come out on top today?
07:10 pm:
STAT ATTACK
- The Chennai Super Kings have been unbeaten in matches played on April 25. On this day, they have played six matches and won five; one match against Bangalore in 2012 was washed out.
- MS Dhoni reserves his best for Bangalore. In eight innings, the former Indian captain has smashed 309 runs at a whopping average of 61.80. His runs have come at an astounding strike rate of 177.58.
- Kohli has 12 30+ scores against CSK - the most by any batsman against a single opposition. Kohli has scored more runs against Chennai than against any other opposition. He needs to score just 18 more runs to complete 2,000 IPL runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
- Kohli is set to take field for his 100th match as captain in Twenty20 cricket. He will be the third Indian to captain in 100 or more matches after MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir.
07:05 pm: The atmosphere inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium should be electric. It almost always is but when it’s the return of the team in yellow, this evening promises to be extra special.
Preview
07:00 pm: MS Dhoni’s team lead their opponents in the overall head-to-head record, both teams have won three games each out of the seven played at the high-scoring Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Chennai have been in rampant form, winning four out of the five games they have played so far. Virat Kohi’s RCB have won just two out of their five matches, and would be eager to maintain momentum after their win against Delhi Daredevils at home last week.
Good news for the hosts is that AB de Villiers is in devastating form, which he exhibited in the last match with a whirlwind unbeaten 39-ball 90 to power his team to a convincing win.
Kohli has also been in good nick, scoring 57 and an unbeaten 92. The spin duo of Yuzuvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, who have taken five and four wickets each respectively, would be itching to put up a better show. Chennai are struggling against spin this season; they have lost 10 wickets to them and only managed to score at 7.70 runs per over.
06:59 pm: Hello all and welcome to the match that many a fan has been waiting for this year. It’s RCB v CSK after a gap of over two years. It’s Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni after a gap of more than a year. It’s time for the South India derby in the IPL as the men in yellow go to Bengaluru, looking to extend their great form.