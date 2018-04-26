‘The legend grows’: Dhoni’s 34-ball 70 in a thriller against RCB sends Twitter into a frenzy

“MS Dhoni finishes off in style...”

Without perhaps intending to, on Wednesday night at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, David Lloyd recreated the famous words of Ravi Shastri as the Chennai Super Kings captain pulled out another rabbit from his seemingly bottomless magic hat. Chasing 206 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dhoni hit a blistering 34-ball 70 to help his side win yet another last-over thriller in this year’s IPL.

CSK were tottering at 74/4 when Dhoni came into bat. He teamed up with Ambati Rayudu from there on and the duo shared a game-changing 101-run stand. A six to finish things off by Dhoni was just a cherry on top of a well-executed chase. He hit one four and seven sixes in his knock, the most telling off them coming in the last over against Corey Anderson.

In a packed stadium, Dhoni provided the fireworks - not for the first time this season, mind you - that reminded everyone that the former Indian captain is not done scripting memorable finishes, yet. A reinvented, rejuvenated Dhoni has been in great touch with the bat this season after a shaky start and his effort against RCB was what one would be tempted to call extraordinary, and yet, not entirely surprising.

Most sixes in a T20 match:

34 - Central Districts v Otago (New Plymouth 2016)

33 - Colts CC v Colombo CC (Colombo NCC 2016)

33 - RCB v CSK (Bengaluru 2018)#RCBvCSK #IPL2018 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 25, 2018

The innings sent the Twitterverse into frenzy, of course.

All I can say is wow!! What a game of cricket!!! @msdhoni and @RayuduAmbati we’re simply sensational after another @ABdeVilliers17 special. Great atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium @ChennaiIPL — Mike Hussey (@mhussey393) April 25, 2018

Sensational from @ChennaiIPL once again. To take it till the end, win from any situation and finish it off in style, thy name is Dhoni. Really brilliant innings from Rayudu too. #RCBvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 25, 2018

Incredible MS Dhoni! The master class continues with another outstanding chase @msdhoni. #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL2018 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 25, 2018

U got to love Dhoni. What a knock. #IPL2018 #experience — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) April 25, 2018

Kamaal hi karte rehte hain MS Dhoni. Brilliant again.

Well done @ChennaiIPL. #RCBvCSK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2018

MS DHONI!!! What an innings! — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) April 25, 2018

Nothing can go wrong till @msdhoni is at the crease. Vintage stuff from captain cool!! An excellent innings from @RayuduAmbati to set things up for us. All in all a great win for @ChennaiIPL! Keep it boys! #RCBvCSK #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/NBgyn1YI9J — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 25, 2018

Thala 🙌🏾 — Carlos Brathwaite (@TridentSportsX) April 25, 2018

Oh my God....please let me sleep🙏 why did you have to make @ChennaiIPL so awesome, @msdhoni the real universe boss and @RayuduAmbati Mr Iceman you have me so excited for the rest of this years @IPL I can’t sleep #WhistlePodu #unbelievable @StarSportsIndia — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) April 25, 2018

Vintage @msdhoni.. been lucky to witness a few knocks like this for @ChennaiIPL over the years, not just the striking ,but his ability to take a few players along, and making them be the best that they can be #Thala 👏🏼#Special #RCBvCSK — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) April 25, 2018

Fans and analysts thoroughly enjoyed the Dhoni masterclass.

MSD with a winning 6. If you write a script like this, you will be accused of being repetitive and unimaginative. #IPL — cricBC (@cricBC) April 25, 2018

Those of us who thought Dhoni couldn't win T20 matches anymore, should stand delightfully corrected — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) April 25, 2018

As much as we all celebrate Dhoni belting it out at chinnaswamy...a big applause for Ambati Rayadu please...opening or in middle order, this guy has been superb for @ChennaiIPL. Overshadowed maybe by big guns, but he has been terrific in yellow jersey — G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) April 25, 2018

Haters : Dhoni is no longer the best finisher and a T20 player.



Dhoni : Hold my chai.



The classic Dhoni returns! 🤘#RCBvsCSK — Akash Jain (@akash207) April 25, 2018

For all the flak that MS Dhoni has gotten for his approach in chases in recent times (including from people like me) today was about everything that made him great.



It was fearless, it was effortless and it was glorious. #RCBvCSK — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) April 25, 2018