indian sport

Manu Bhaker, Om Prakash Mitharval falter in final after world record qualification at ISSF World Cup

Earlier, Sanjeev Rajput finished sixth in the final of the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions with a score of 395.7.

by 
Screengrab

India’s Manu Bhaker and Om Prakash Mitharval failed to finish on the podium in the final of the 10m air pistol mixed team event after topping the qualification charts in with a world record score of 778 at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Changwon, Korea on Thursday.

The Indian duo qualified for the final with an emphatic performance that saw 16-year-old Bhaker notching a score of 392 while Mitharval hit 386. But in the final, they managed a total of 378.6 as a string of mediocre scores saw them at the fourth position through the rounds.

They were the second team to be eliminated after Ukraine. The Chinese pair of Xiaojing Ji and Jiayu Wu won Gold in the event with a world record score of 487.7 in the finals. Serbia’s Damir Mikec and Zorana Arunovic won Bronze.

Bhaker and Mithraval had won the gold in the same event at the ISSF World Cup in Mexico earlier this year.

The other Indian pair in the fray, Heena Sidhu and Shahzar Rizvi, finished 19th in the qualification with a combined score of 762.

Earlier, Sanjeev Rajput finished sixth in the final of the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions with a score of 395.7. The gold was won by Russia’s Sergey Kamensky with a score of 460.6.

The Commonwealth Games gold-medallist in the event, shot a total of 1178 (391 kneeling, 399 prone, 388 standing) to qualify for the final on the sixth position.

The other two Indians in the fray, Akhil Sheroan and Swapnil Kusale, finished 17th and 24th respectively. Sheroan scored 1172 and Kusale finished with 1171 points.

India are currently ranked tenth in the medal tally with Rizvi’s silver in 10m air pistol the solitary medal. Eight Indians have so far reached seven finals at the Changwon International Shooting centre, including in two team events. There are three more of the 15 finals left in the competition.

This will be the same range where the World Championships, the first Olympic quota competition for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will be held in four months time.

Note: This story has been updated after the 10m air pistol mixed team final

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.