Badminton

Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu ease into Badminton Asia Championship quarter-finals

Nehwal defeated Gao Fangjie 21-18, 21-8 while Sindhu got the better of Chen Xiaoxin 21-12, 21-15 on Thursday

by 
PTI

India’s shuttle queens Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu eased through to the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Championship after they defeated their Chinese opponents in straight games in Wuhan on Thursday.

Nehwal, fresh from her Commonwealth Games gold medal winning run, needed just 40 minutes to pack off Gao Fangjie 21-18, 21-8 while Sindhu fended off the challenge from Chen Xiaoxin 21-12, 21-15 in their respective second round encounters.

The seasoned Nehwal needed time to figure out an opponent she was playing for the first time and Gao managed to open up a 12-8 lead. But the 28-year-old Indian clinched five straight points thereafter to grab the lead and then ensured that she pocketed the opening game.

The second game was a cakewalk for Nehwal as she clinched eight straight points to take a 12-3 lead and had little trouble in closing out the match.

On the adjoining court, Sindhu ensured that Xiaoxin, ranked 19 placed below her, had no chance of creating an upset in her own backyard. The world no 3 was always in control and though her Chinese opponent put up a bit more fight in the second game, the outcome of the match was never in doubt.

Nehwal will now face Korea’s Lee Jang Mi, who upset fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon 19-21, 21-17, 21-15, while Sindhu takes on Sung Ji Hyun of Korea in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, top seed Kidambi Sriknath booked his quarter-final berth without breaking much sweat after Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent retired at 7-2 in the opening game. He will now take on fifth seed Lee Chong Wei, who came back after losing the opening game to beat Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting 16-21, 21-9, 21-11.

However, world number 10 HS Prannoy had to fight hard to reach the last eight round. The 25-year-old came from a game down to beat Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei 16-21, 21-14, 21-12 in 56 minutes to set up a quarterfinal clash against second seed Son Wan Ho.

Singapore Superseries champion B Sai Praneeth was the only Indian singles player to lose on Thursday when he went down 21-12, 21-12 against former world champion Chen Long. However, it was curtains for India’s doubles contingent as the men’s doubles combination of MR Arjun and Shlok Ramchandran fought hard against top seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen but lost 21-11, 21-19 while Poorvisha S Ram and J Meghna lost their women’s doubles second round match 21-8, 21-9 against seventh seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.