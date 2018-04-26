SRH v KXIP, Live: Gayle returns, Yuvraj misses out as Kings XI bowl first
Live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab.
After getting blown away by the Gayle Storm in the away leg, Sunrisers take on the Kings XI again at home. But Kings XI can top the table if they managed to beat Williamson & Co again.
To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
07:42 pm Playing XI
Sunrisers: Dhawan, Williamson(C), Saha(W), Pandey, Shakib, Pathan, Nabi, Rashid, Thampi, Kaul, Sharma.
Kings XI: Rahul(W), Gayle, Agarwal, Nair, Finch, Tiwary, Ashwin(C), Tye, Sran, Rajpoot, Mujeeb.
07:35 pm Previous first innings totals at Hyderabad this season:-
125/9 by Rajasthan Royals
147/8 by Mumbai Indians
182/3 by Chennai Super Kings
Toss: Ashwin calls tails, tails it is. Kings XI will be bowling first on this wicket. Oh, oh, Gayle’s playing. Sunrisers are sticking to the same team. Which means Bhuvneshwar will be missin again.
Pitch report: Pommie Mbangwa reckons its a good pitch. There was enough grass on the pitch. Mbangwa thinks there will be good carry. Previous first innings scores at Hyderabad this tournament: 125/9, 147/8, 182/3.
07:14 pm Bhuvi-Gayle showdown? Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Chris Gayle were rested from their teams’ last game so they can recover from soreness. If they are good to go tonight, we are in for a blockbuster showdown when the big man takes strike when Bhuvneshwar has the new ball.
7:00 pm Good evening, folks! We are an hour away from the start of the second leg between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Last time the sides met, Chris Gayle wreaked havoc on the reputed bowling force of the Sunrisers to win the game for them. This time, Ravichandran Ashwin and his boys will play at SRH’s den. And, Gayle isn’t certain to play. The Sunrisers, meanwhile, will be upbeat after defending just 118 runs against Mumbai at the Wankhede.