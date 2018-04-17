EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Antoine Griezmann’s strike helps 10-man Atletico Madrid hold Arsenal 1-1 in Europa League semis

The visitors played with a man less for over 80 minutes but Arsenal were guilty of wasting many scoring opportunities.

by 
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lamented a familiar defensive lapse as his side failed to cash in on a man advantage for over 80 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

Antoine Griezmann’s away goal eight minutes from time is a body blow to Wenger’s hopes of bowing out after 22 years on a high in the final on May 16, and Arsenal’s chances of playing Champions League football next season.

Sime Vrsaljko’s early red card handed the Gunners the initiative, however, they were made to rue a host of missed chances before and after Alexandre Lacazette headed them in front on the hour mark.

“I feel we produced the performance we wanted to produce, but the result is not in line with the performance,” said Wenger.

“We can only look at ourselves for tonight’s result because 1-0 is a perfect result at home. It was up to us not to make a mistake...it is a story we have seen before.”

Atletico coach Diego Simeone was also sent to the stands shortly after Vrsaljko’s dismissal, but the Spaniards resisted manfully and Simeone hailed their resistance.

“You don’t have any idea how hard it is to defend and defend and defend,” said Simeone. “You have to have huge balls to defend for more than 80 minutes like that.

“These players of Atletico Madrid are heroes to resist like that.”

Arsenal now need to become the first away team to score in 12 matches at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium next week to progress, and Simeone urged the home support to create an explosive atmosphere.

“Next week the stadium has to explode with positive energy,” added the Argentine.

“We can play well or badly but you don’t see this commitment everywhere...I have goosebumps thinking about next week already.”

There was a highly-charged atmosphere for Wenger’s penultimate home game in charge and the hosts were given plenty of encouragement early on, even when still up against Atletico’s full complement.

Lacazette volleyed off the outside of the post and forced Jan Oblak into the first of a series of fine saves with a header from close range.

Vrsaljko had been booked within two minutes for bringing down Jack Wilshere.

And the Croatian left his side a man light after just 10 minutes when French referee Clement Turpin showed no leniency for another late challenge on Lacazette.

Moments later, Simeone was also dismissed by the officious referee for taking his protests too far when an Arsenal player wasn’t booked for what he thought was a similar foul.

Atletico’s excellent defensive record is what has carried them to five European semi-finals in seven seasons under Simeone.

The visitors battened down the hatches with 10 men, but were reliant on Oblak, who Wenger described as “one of the best goalkeepers in the world”, to keep them in the tie.

“Of course you come out tonight with a bitter taste because we had the chances to be in the final tonight,” added Wenger.

“The regret is we were not clinical enough.”

Atletico retreated ever deeper towards their own goal after the break and were finally punished on the hour mark when Wilshere’s deep cross found Lacazette rising above Lucas Hernandez to head in his seventh goal in seven games.

Arsenal could and should have added to their lead, but instead some comical defending cost them dearly when Atletico grabbed a vital away goal.

Griezmann outmuscled French international team-mate Laurent Koscielny and then benefited from a slip by Shkodran Mustafi after his initial effort had been saved by David Ospina to prod his 27th goal of the season into the roof of the net.

There was still time for Oblak to show why Griezmann isn’t the only Atletico player wanted by Europe’s elite with a spectacular one-handed save to turn Aaron Ramsey’s header behind and keep Los Rojiblancos on course for a third European final in five seasons.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.