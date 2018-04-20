ICC to push for cricket featuring in 2028 Olympics, BCCI unsure

The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced that it will make a push for cricket to be a part of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Cricket last featured in the Summer Games over a century ago: during the 1900 Olympics in Paris.

The governing body is keen to get the sport back in the Olympics fold and ICC Board on Thursday decided to give all its 104 members the international status in Twenty20s.

“I think this decision can only help us in our move or application to the International Olympic Committee for the right to participate in the Olympics going forward,” ICC chief executive Dave Richardson told reporters at the end of the five-day meet in Kolkata.

The former South Africa wicketkeeper also revealed that the date for a pitch to the 2024 Paris Games was over: “It’s going to take a bit of time. The 2024 Olympics will be in Paris and 2028 in Los Angeles. We have already missed the deadline to apply to IOC through the front door to get the right to participate (in 2024 Olympics),” Richardson said.

“We can’t go to Paris. But we have continued our talks with IOC and with LA in due course, hopefully by 2028 we will have cricket in the Olympics,” he added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, though, has had second thoughts about backing ICC’s decision to have cricket included in the 2028 games as the Indian contingent will have work with the Indian Olympic Association. BCCI’s has expressed concern that it would lose its autonomy if the move goes through.

“We still have to resolve an issue between the BCCI and the IOA. Assuming that we can get all of the cricket world united in a desire to be part of the Olympics, then I think we will have a very good chance of pursuing the IOC that cricket is sport that can add value to the Olympics going forward,” Richardson said.