IPL 2018, DD v KKR, live: Delhi reach 219/4 as Iyer smashes 40-ball 93
Iyer will look to begin his stint as captain with a win.
Without a win in three games, Delhi Daredevils, who will be led by new skipper Shreyas Iyer take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground. KKR will look to bounce back after their loss to Kings XI Punjab. This is the second meeting between both sides this season with KKR winning the first encounter by 71 runs.
Live updates
After 20 overs, DD 219/4
Last 4 overs 76 runs. 29 runs off the last over bowled by Mavi. Brilliant smashing by Iyer tonight. Insane hitting. Delhi reach 219/4 with Iyer leading from the front. He remains unbeaten on 93 of just 40 balls.
After 19.3 overs, DD 202/4
WICKET! Maxwell is run-out by Mavi. However, the damage has been done. Iyer smashed Mavi for back-to-back sixes and then misses out on the third. Maxwell must be kicking himself.
Maxwell b Mavi runout 27 (18b)
After 19 overs, DD 190/3
Maxwell smashes his Australian mate Mitchell Johnson for 11 runs. Delhi look menancing out there tonight.
Maxwell 27 (18b)
Iyer 65 (34b)
After 18 overs, DD 179/3
Maxwell gets into the act as he smashes a huge six as Narine looks at the ball sail over the boundary. Dinesh Karthik looks clueless and has clearly run out of ideas. Delhi close in on the 200-run mark.
After 17 overs, DD 161/3
The new captain smashes Mavi for back-to-back sixes as he brings up his 50. Superb innings this by the young man. He is leading from the front. Ricky Ponting will be a happy man. The change seems to be working for Delhi. An expensive over by Mavi as 18 runs come off it.
After 16 overs, DD 143/3
Glenn Maxwell and Shreyas Iyer out there for Delhi. With four overs to go, they will look to clear the boundaries now. Kolkata needs to continue bagging wickets and restrict Delhi to a score below 170.
Maxwell 3 (6b)
Iyer 44 (27b)
After 14.2 overs, DD 129/3
WICKET! Russell strikes to dismiss Rishabh Pant for a duck. Not what the doctor oredered for Delhi. Easy catch for Dinesh Karthik.
Pant b Russell c Karthik 0 (1b)
After 14 overs, DD 127/2
FINALLY! Chawla strikes to dismiss Shaw. He was looking dangerous out there. Brilliant change of pace by Chawla to dismiss the youngster. Shaw failed to read the delivery as he looses his stumps.
Shaw b Chawla 62 (44b)
After 12 overs, DD 106/1
12 runs come off Kuldeep Yadav’s over. Wickets are the need of the hour for Kolkata. Shaw and Iyer are looking dangerous.
Shaw 55 (40b)
Iyer 18 (14b)
After 11 overs, DD 94/1
50 up for Prithvi Shaw as the youngster reacehs the mark in 37 balls. He smashes Andre Russell for two boundaries as Delhi close in on the 100-run mark. They are clearly set for a huge total and will be eyeing the 200-run mark.
After 10 overs, DD 84/1
At the halfway mark Delhi have the upperhand. They are on 84 with nine wickets in hand and 10 overs to go. Kolkata need wickets. They need to restrict Delhi to a score below 170.
After 9 overs, DD 77/1
Shaw tears into Johnson as he has smashes the Australian for a brilliant boundary and then backs it up with a huge towering six. Brilliant batting this by the youngster. He isn’t intimidated by Johnson’s presence.
Shaw 40 (30b)
Iyer 4 (6b)
After 7 overs, DD 59/1
Shivam Mavi finally gets the breakthrough for Kolkata. A superb yorker to get Colin Munro who was looking dangerous. He has gone for a brilliant 33 of 18 balls. That delivery clocked 143kmph. Out comes the new captain Shreyas Iyer.
After 6 overs, DD 57/0
Mitchell Johson gives away six runs in his first over as the powerplay ends. Brutal fast bowling that by the Australian. A vicious bouncer to Shaw who clearly didn’t see that coming.
After 5 overs, DD 51/0
This has been a solid start from Prithvi Shaw and Colin Munro. They have played spin without any real difficulty. Both openers are doing justice to their role. They bring up the 50-run partnership as Narine is smashed for a six and then a four.
After 4 overs, DD 40/0
Shivam Mavi delivers an impressive first over. But nine runs come off it as Munro steps out and smashes him for a boundary.
Munro 21 (9b)
Shaw 19 (15b)
After 3 overs, DD 31/0
Munro smashes Chawla for back-to-back boundaries and then takes a single to give Shaw the strike. Then Mumbai lad then does the same as 18 runs come off the over. Delhi are off to a flying start here.
After 2 overs, DD 13/0
Munro smashes Kuldeep Yadav for the first six of the match. Not the ideal start for Yadav here. Kolkata need to get wickets here otherwise Munro and Shaw have the capablity to take the game away from them.
After 1 over, DD 3/0
A tidy first over by Chawla as three runs come off it. A cautious start by Delhi here as Gambhir watches from the sidelines.
New opening pair for Delhi as Prithvi Shaw and Colin Munro walk out to the middle. Shaw scored 22 runs fo 10 balls in his last match. Dinesh Karthik opts for spin as Piyush Chawla opens the bowling for Kolkata.
DD playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult
KKR playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav
Toss: Dinesh Karthik has won the toss for Kolkata Knight Riders and opted to bowl first. The due factor will come into play later on feels the KKR skipper.
KKR: Mitchell Johson replaces all-rounder Tom Curran
DD: Gautam Gambhir replaced by Vijay Shankar and Daniel Christian is replaced by Colin Munro
“We still have the ability. We haven’t clicked in all three departments, and that’s hurt. Gautam’s an IPL champion, and it’s motivating that him and Ponting are mentoring me,” says Delhi’s new captain Shreyas Iyer
Team Head-to-Head: Matches played 20, Delhi Daredevils have won 7 while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 13
07:05pm: In a huge blow for Delhi, Chris Morris is set to miss the remainder of the IPL due to a back injury. He will be replaced by compatriot Junior Dala. Morris was one of the three players retained by Delhi this season. Read more about the injury here.
07:00pm: Gautam Gambhir’s resignation as skipper has put the onus on Shreyas Iyer to lead the Delhi Daredevils. With three losses on the trot, Iyer needs to revive his side’s fortunes if they are lift the title this season. Iyer will want to win a few games on the trot beginning with their encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders. Read the preview here.