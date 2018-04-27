Live IPL 11

IPL 2018, DD v KKR, live: Delhi reach 219/4 as Iyer smashes 40-ball 93

Iyer will look to begin his stint as captain with a win.

by 
BCCI

Without a win in three games, Delhi Daredevils, who will be led by new skipper Shreyas Iyer take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground. KKR will look to bounce back after their loss to Kings XI Punjab. This is the second meeting between both sides this season with KKR winning the first encounter by 71 runs.

To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.

Live updates

After 20 overs, DD 219/4
Last 4 overs 76 runs. 29 runs off the last over bowled by Mavi. Brilliant smashing by Iyer tonight. Insane hitting. Delhi reach 219/4 with Iyer leading from the front. He remains unbeaten on 93 of just 40 balls.

After 19.3 overs, DD 202/4
WICKET! Maxwell is run-out by Mavi. However, the damage has been done. Iyer smashed Mavi for back-to-back sixes and then misses out on the third. Maxwell must be kicking himself.
Maxwell b Mavi runout 27 (18b)

After 19 overs, DD 190/3
Maxwell smashes his Australian mate Mitchell Johnson for 11 runs. Delhi look menancing out there tonight.
Maxwell 27 (18b)
Iyer 65 (34b)

After 18 overs, DD 179/3
Maxwell gets into the act as he smashes a huge six as Narine looks at the ball sail over the boundary. Dinesh Karthik looks clueless and has clearly run out of ideas. Delhi close in on the 200-run mark.

After 17 overs, DD 161/3
The new captain smashes Mavi for back-to-back sixes as he brings up his 50. Superb innings this by the young man. He is leading from the front. Ricky Ponting will be a happy man. The change seems to be working for Delhi. An expensive over by Mavi as 18 runs come off it.

After 16 overs, DD 143/3
Glenn Maxwell and Shreyas Iyer out there for Delhi. With four overs to go, they will look to clear the boundaries now. Kolkata needs to continue bagging wickets and restrict Delhi to a score below 170.
Maxwell 3 (6b)
Iyer 44 (27b)

After 14.2 overs, DD 129/3
WICKET! Russell strikes to dismiss Rishabh Pant for a duck. Not what the doctor oredered for Delhi. Easy catch for Dinesh Karthik.
Pant b Russell c Karthik 0 (1b)

After 14 overs, DD 127/2
FINALLY! Chawla strikes to dismiss Shaw. He was looking dangerous out there. Brilliant change of pace by Chawla to dismiss the youngster. Shaw failed to read the delivery as he looses his stumps.
Shaw b Chawla 62 (44b)

After 12 overs, DD 106/1
12 runs come off Kuldeep Yadav’s over. Wickets are the need of the hour for Kolkata. Shaw and Iyer are looking dangerous.
Shaw 55 (40b)
Iyer 18 (14b)

After 11 overs, DD 94/1
50 up for Prithvi Shaw as the youngster reacehs the mark in 37 balls. He smashes Andre Russell for two boundaries as Delhi close in on the 100-run mark. They are clearly set for a huge total and will be eyeing the 200-run mark.

After 10 overs, DD 84/1
At the halfway mark Delhi have the upperhand. They are on 84 with nine wickets in hand and 10 overs to go. Kolkata need wickets. They need to restrict Delhi to a score below 170.

After 9 overs, DD 77/1
Shaw tears into Johnson as he has smashes the Australian for a brilliant boundary and then backs it up with a huge towering six. Brilliant batting this by the youngster. He isn’t intimidated by Johnson’s presence.
Shaw 40 (30b)
Iyer 4 (6b)

After 7 overs, DD 59/1
Shivam Mavi finally gets the breakthrough for Kolkata. A superb yorker to get Colin Munro who was looking dangerous. He has gone for a brilliant 33 of 18 balls. That delivery clocked 143kmph. Out comes the new captain Shreyas Iyer.

After 6 overs, DD 57/0
Mitchell Johson gives away six runs in his first over as the powerplay ends. Brutal fast bowling that by the Australian. A vicious bouncer to Shaw who clearly didn’t see that coming.

After 5 overs, DD 51/0
This has been a solid start from Prithvi Shaw and Colin Munro. They have played spin without any real difficulty. Both openers are doing justice to their role. They bring up the 50-run partnership as Narine is smashed for a six and then a four.

After 4 overs, DD 40/0
Shivam Mavi delivers an impressive first over. But nine runs come off it as Munro steps out and smashes him for a boundary.
Munro 21 (9b)
Shaw 19 (15b)

After 3 overs, DD 31/0
Munro smashes Chawla for back-to-back boundaries and then takes a single to give Shaw the strike. Then Mumbai lad then does the same as 18 runs come off the over. Delhi are off to a flying start here.

After 2 overs, DD 13/0
Munro smashes Kuldeep Yadav for the first six of the match. Not the ideal start for Yadav here. Kolkata need to get wickets here otherwise Munro and Shaw have the capablity to take the game away from them.

After 1 over, DD 3/0
A tidy first over by Chawla as three runs come off it. A cautious start by Delhi here as Gambhir watches from the sidelines.

New opening pair for Delhi as Prithvi Shaw and Colin Munro walk out to the middle. Shaw scored 22 runs fo 10 balls in his last match. Dinesh Karthik opts for spin as Piyush Chawla opens the bowling for Kolkata.

DD playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult

KKR playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav

Toss: Dinesh Karthik has won the toss for Kolkata Knight Riders and opted to bowl first. The due factor will come into play later on feels the KKR skipper.
KKR: Mitchell Johson replaces all-rounder Tom Curran
DD: Gautam Gambhir replaced by Vijay Shankar and Daniel Christian is replaced by Colin Munro

“We still have the ability. We haven’t clicked in all three departments, and that’s hurt. Gautam’s an IPL champion, and it’s motivating that him and Ponting are mentoring me,” says Delhi’s new captain Shreyas Iyer

Here is a look at the points table before both teams take the field. Delhi are at the bottom with KKR in fourth spot.
Here is a look at the points table before both teams take the field. Delhi are at the bottom with KKR in fourth spot.

Team Head-to-Head: Matches played 20, Delhi Daredevils have won 7 while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 13

07:05pm: In a huge blow for Delhi, Chris Morris is set to miss the remainder of the IPL due to a back injury. He will be replaced by compatriot Junior Dala. Morris was one of the three players retained by Delhi this season. Read more about the injury here.

07:00pm: Gautam Gambhir’s resignation as skipper has put the onus on Shreyas Iyer to lead the Delhi Daredevils. With three losses on the trot, Iyer needs to revive his side’s fortunes if they are lift the title this season. Iyer will want to win a few games on the trot beginning with their encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders. Read the preview here.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.