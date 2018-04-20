Live IPL 11

RR vs SRH, Live: Rajasthan on top as Hyderabad lose quick wickets

Live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

by 
Rahul Gulati /SPORTZPICS

Rajasthan Royals look to avenge their away leg defeat to Sunrisers and get to the top four in the points table.

Live updates

SRH 137/5 in 18 Overs
OUT! Another one bites the dust and the momentum has shifted dramatically. Pathan tries to cut a short ball and the ball races to the third man fielder’s waiting hands. Archer continues to impress.
Y Pathan c Kulkarni b Archer 2 (3)

SRH 133/4 in 17.1 Overs
OUT! That is an Archer special. What a yorker from the pacer and Shakib barely gets his bat down on time, only for the ball to clip the stumps. Rajasthan are having a good phase here, another wicket would put them on top.
Shakib Al Hasan b Archer 6 (6)

SRH 116/3 in 14.5 Overs
OUT! Kiwi gets rid of his compatriot and that is the end of yet another fine innings. The ball kept low Williamson got a faint edge and Buttler, behind the stumps, took an excellent catch. A review was taken but the decision stayed. Williamson, unhappy, makes the long walk back.
K Williamson c Buttler b Sodhi 63 (43)

SRH 109/2 in 13.3 Overs
OUT! Much important wicket for Rajasthan and it is Gowtham who does the trick again. Hales’ runs had dried up and he tries for a long hop through the covers. He doesn’t much on the shot, the ball goes in the air and Samson takes a simple catch. Decent debut for the Englishman this season, though.
A Hales c Samson b Gowtham 45 (39)

SRH 99/1 in 12 Overs
The class of Williamson on full display. Fifty comes up for him in just 32 balls. Unadkat is taken to the cleaners by the Hyderabad skipper and it is done in the most effortless manner. He produced a whole range of shots – the paddle, scoop over cover and the pull. 21 from the over.

SRH 78/1 in 11 Overs
Still no sign of big shots but the singles keep on coming. Hales moves into the forties with a commanding pull shot that runs into the boundary ropes at deep mid-wicket. Rajasthan need a breakthrough desperately and the partnership has moved to 61.

SRH 63/1 in 9 Overs
Great sportsmanship from Ben Stokes, not claiming a catch at deep mid-wicket after nearly pouching a screamer. Hales and Williamson, though, are rotating the strike with minimum fuss and it is the captain who is the more aggressive of the two. Time-out called and Rajasthan need a wicket, and quickly.

SRH 48/1 in 7 Overs

Hyderabad are meandering along. Clearly, the emphasis is to have wickets in the final overs. Ish Sodhi is hammered to cow cover after he drops short. Williamson pounces on it in a flash. Hales, surprisingly, has dropped anchor.

SRH 33/1 in 5 Overs Dropped! What a chance and it was straight to Tripathi’s hands at first slip. Archer cramped Williamson outside the off stump, and the skipper could only get a thick edge. That should have been taken. The New Zealand skipper is settling in and played a wonderful straight drive down the ground for a boundary.

SRH 26/1 in 4 Overs
Solid comeback from Kulkarni, who just concedes just six from the over. Williamson drove handsomely through the covers to get his first boundary. Kulkarni is getting a bit of shape.

SRH 17/1 in 2.1 Overs OUT! Dhawan chops on
Gowtham once again dragging his length back. Dhawan, trying to run the ball down to the third man region, gets a big inside edge and sees his stumps dislodged.
S Dhawan b Gowtham 6 (4)

SRH 17/0 in 2 Overs 14 from the over!
Two boundaries and Hales shakes off his rustiness, warming the bench for the last six weeks. Kulkarni offers a little bit of width and it’s cut away in style. The Englishman then drives past mid-on. Dhawan also gets on the act, flicking a full-length delivery to the mid-wicket fence. Hyderabad up and away!

SRH 3/0 in 1 over
Solid start for Rajasthan, just three singles off it. Hales tries to launch into Gowtham but fails. Dhawan was off the mark straight away.

Gowtham to start proceedings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues his road to recovery. Rajasthan take the field after a five-day lay-off. All eyes on their debutants and of course, Jofra Archer who had a stunning debut against Mumbai Indians.

Lineups:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Toss: Sunrisers win toss, elect to bat first on a wicket that promises lots of runs. Alex Hales comes into the squad for Mohammad Nabi. Royals have former India U-19 player Mahipal Lomror and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi making their respective debuts.

3:00 pm Good evening, ladies and gents! Very warm welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kane Williamson & Co kicked off this season with a crushing win against the Royals. Despite their weakness in batting, the Hyderabad team has pulled off some stunning wins, thanks to their superb bowling effort. They are on a two match winning streak and can top the table today if they beat the Royals for the second time in the league. Meanwhile, the home team will look to avenge their away loss and get to the top four position in the points table. Promises to be a great game.

