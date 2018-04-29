IPL 11, RCB vs KKR Live: Russell strikes twice as Bangalore lose momentum
Last time the two teams clashed, KKR successfully chased down a target of 177, thanks to Sunil Narine’s blistering 19-ball fifty.
RCB are struggling at sixth position after two wins and as many as four defeats, while the visiting KKR side is placed fourth with three victories and four losses.
To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
After 14 overs, RCB 100/3
Kohli is picking up momentum and this time, he takes on Mitchell Johnson, creaming him past point for a four. The hundred comes up for Bangalore but they need to get a move on after the time-out.
After 12 overs, RCB 88/3
Dropped! Mandeep Singh could have also made his way to the pavilion but Nitish Rana was foxed in the air by the swerve. Kohli, meanwhile gets into the groove with a gorgeous cover drive off Russell. How much will the drop catch cost Kolkata?
After 10 overs, RCB 75/3
OUT! Another one bites the dust. Russell is working his birthday boy powers to full effect as Vohra drags it back onto his stumps. It was a full-toss and Vohra was unlucky to miss out.
M Vohra b Russell 0 (2)
After 9.5 overs, RCB 74/2
OUT! And the crowd is silenced again and it’s birthday boy Russell who strikes. The short ball rushes onto McCullum, who gets a nick and Karthik takes a neat catch behind the stumps. Kolkata are back in this.
B McCullum c Karthik b Russell 38 (28)
After 8.1 overs, RCB 67/1
OUT! The time-out has worked for Bangalore as De Kock is beaten by the turn and doesn’t connect. Shubman Gill at deep cover takes a safe catch and Kolkata get the breakthrough they needed.
Q De Kock c Gill b Kuldeep 29 (27)
After 8 overs, RCB 67/0
McCullum in a belligerent mood. There is turn, as Chawla has showed on numerous occasions so far but the runs keep on coming for Bangalore at a fair clip. This is Bangalore’s best opening stand this season. Kuldeep was taken out of the attack after McCullum smashed him for a six. Chawla is also being taken to the cleaners.
After 6 overs, RCB 40/0 (De Kock 24*, McCullum 13*)
MCCullum, De Kock have got RCB off to brisk start, Karthik is moving his bowlers around, but the openers are on top of things at the moment.
After 3 overs, RCB 23/0.
After two overs of spin, Karthik brings Johnson in for a bit of pace. He leaks 14 runs in that over. RCB are off to a brisk start. Both, De Kock, McCullum are looking solid at the moment, getting the a few boundaries in every over.
After 2 overs, RCB 9/0.
Narine comes into bowl the second over. De Kock welcomes him into the game with two back to back boundaries in the over. De Kock makes most use of his sweep shot. There’s not much turn at the moment, but the commentators claim the cracks should widen as the game progresses.
After 1 over, RCB 1/0.
Tight first over from Chawla. RCB openers refrain from taking any risks. The pitch will assist spin, that’s what most experts said ahead of the game.
Piyush Chawla bowls the first over on what most are calling a spin-friendly wicket. De Kock, McCullum open the innings for RCB.
Happy Birthday Nehraji!
The RCB bowling coach will be expecting a better performance from his wards in the death overs today. What could be a better gift than that, eh?
RCB XI: Q de Kock, V Kohli, M Vohra, B McCullum, M Singh, C de Grandhomme, M Ashwin, T Southee, U Yadav, M Siraj, Y Chahal.
KKR XI: C Lynn, S Narine, R Uthappa, N Rana, D Karthik, S Gill, A Russell, S Mavi, P Chawla, M Johnson, K Yadav
Kolkata win the toss and choose to bowl first. AB de Villiers out through illness!
Southee to replace De Villiers in the RCB playing XI. KKR to go in with an unchanged XI.
Trivia: KKR’s Nitish Rana had made quite a splash when the two teams met in the first leg, dismissing Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers off consecutive deliveries.
Head to Head
Overall: Matches: 21, RCB won: 9, KKR won: 12.
Coming off a heartbreaking loss, the Indian Premier League game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday will be a test of character for embattled Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have left themselves with little margin for error after a string of reverses.
RCB are struggling at sixth position after two wins and as many as four defeats, while the visiting KKR side is placed fourth with three victories and four losses.
It remains to be seen how RCB have recovered from the painful defeat to Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this week.
Though having a much better season than their beleaguered opponents, KKR too were stunned by Delhi Daredevils last on Friday, and the two-time champions will be keen to get back to winning ways.
Last time the two teams clashed, KKR, under new captain Dinesh Karthik, successfully chased down a target of 177, thanks to Sunil Narine’s blistering 19-ball fifty.
The spin trio of Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla also contributed to KKR’s victory in the first leg.