Shooting world rankings: Rizvi clinches top spot in 10m Air Pistol, Rai ranked sixth

Shahzar Rizvi, who won the silver medal at the ISSF World Cup in Korea in April, topped the men’s world rankings for the 10m Air Pistol.
Rizvi, with a rating of 1,654, was ahead of Russia’s Artem Chernousov and Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsuda.
The other Indians in the top-15 were Jitu Rai (sixth spot) and Om Prakash Mitharval (12th spot).
Rizvi previously won a gold medal with a world record at the World Cup Guadalajara, Mexico in March.
Heena Sidhu and Jitu Rai had been world number one in the women and men 10m Air Pistol event in the past while the latter also topped the standings in 50m pistol event in 2016.
Rifle shooters Ravi Kumar, ranked fourth with a rating of 1009, and Deepak Kumar, ranked ninth with a rating of 443, made the top-10 of men’s 10m Air Rifle rankings
In the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions rankings, Akhil Sheoran (fourth) and Sanjeev Rajput (eighth) were ranked among the top-10.
Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mehuli Ghosh (seventh), Apurvi Chandela (11th) and Anjum Moudgil were among the top-15 women shooters in 10m Air Rifle. Anjum was also ranked eighth in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions rankings.
Manu Bhaker, who won a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, was the only Indian in the top-10 of the women’s 10m Air Pistol rankings at fourth spot.
No Indians were among the top-10 in the shotgun events (trap and skeet).