Indian athletics

Neeraj Chopra ‘can’t even imagine’ what a track-and-field Olympic medal would mean for India

Independent India have never won an athletics medal, coming close on quite a few occasions.

by 
JSW Sports

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is hoping to break India’s athletics duck at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, hoping to win the country’s first medal in track and field post independence.

While Norman Pritchard’s hurdles medal in 1900 is credited to India by the official body the International Olympic Committee, independent India have never won an athletics medal, coming close on quite a few occasions.

After sprinter Milkha Singh in 1958 and discus thrower Vikas Gowda in 2014, the former world junior champion became only the third man to win gold for India in Commonwealth Games athletics.

“It was my first Commonwealth Games and I started thinking about how hard I had worked to get to that moment,” Chopra told Reuters in an interview, speaking of his experience at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast.

“The happiest thought for me was that I had made history by winning the first javelin gold.” Two of the country’s two most famous track stars – Milkha Singh and PT Usha – missed podium places at the Olympics by the narrowest of margins.

Both finished fourth, Singh in the 400 metres at the 1960 Rome Olympics, while Usha finished in the same position after the 400 metres hurdles final in Los Angeles.

“We have athletics medal in every event... be it Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, world championships,” said Chopra. “So the main aim is to win an Olympic medal. I can’t even imagine what that would mean to track-and-field in the country. People keep telling me that the person who wins an Olympic medal will probably become the god of athletics.

“Athletes like Milkha Singh and PT Usha came fourth in Olympics but everyone knows them. So if coming fourth in Olympics means so much I don’t know what a medal can do.”

Chopra will be taking part in the Doha Diamond League later this year and a few other meets in order to prepare for the Asiads. “Focus and training is going to be most important. I have to give up everything and just concentrate on my training,” he said.

“To achieve something so huge, I would need to do something different. I have to throw 90 plus metres consistently at different tournaments.”

Chopra also spoke about the importance of training and hoped to go abroad to train in a better climate, “I am hoping I can train outside the country. It’s going to get too hot here, so it would be good if I can go somewhere in Europe where the weather would help my training.”

“The most difficult part of the journey has been at the start. From reaching the ground, to my diet, everything was difficult. After that I got used to everything.

“At the start of our careers we don’t even get coaches. We didn’t even have too many performances to look up to at a competitive level.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.