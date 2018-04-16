IPL 11

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore host Mumbai Indians in a battle for survival

Both Mumbai and Bangalore find themselves in a must-win scenario for the rest of the tournament.

by 
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians.

Struggling sides Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), sixth and seventh in the points table, will fight for survival at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

After the win against Chennai Super Kings, MI will be confident to take on the strong batting line-up of RCB, which has the likes of Virat Kohli and Brendon McCllum.

On the other hand, the heartbreaking back-to-back defeats to CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders at home would have devastated RCB’s confidence. They will have to play out of their skins to stay alive in the competition.

Whichever team loses on Tuesday night will find it difficult, almost impossible, to enter the play-offs.

MI’s batting worries

Mumbai would like to take a cue from their last encounter against RCB, which they had won by 46 runs at the Wankhede Sadium with Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis hitting 94 and 65 respectively.

Barring Suryakumar Yadav, who has 274 runs under his belt in seven matches as an opener, most of the Mumbai batsmen have been inconsistent. Captain Rohit, who has failed to get past 20 runs in five games, will try to play yet another impactful innings.

The team would like Rohit, who has scored 196 runs in seven matches, to bat either one-down as he did in the last game or open the innings.

The Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – have picked up eight wickets each but have aggregated just 61 and 113 runs, respectively, so far in the tournament. Mumbai would want them to up their games as well.

Onus on de Villiers, Kohli

On the other hand, RCB are struggling at seventh position after two wins and five defeats.

RCB would be praying for the return of AB de Villiers, who did not play the last game due to illness. The South African star has been in prime form this season, smashing 68 off 30 balls against CSK and single-handedly defeating Delhi Daredevils with his unbeaten 39-ball 90.

Kohli would be keen to produce another special knock in this crunch situation, especially after getting two unbeaten knocks of 92 and 68 against Mumbai and KKR, respectively.

Head to head

Overall: Matches – 22, Royal Challengers Bangalore won – 8, Mumbai Indians won – 14

At the Wankhede Stadium: Matches – 8, Royal Challengers Bangalore won – 1, Mumbai Indians won – 7

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustifizur Rahman, Adam Milne, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, JP Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande Akila Dhanajaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

Key stats

  • MI and RCB are the two most successful bowling sides. From all their matches in the eleven seasons so far, MI have taken a total of 1000 wickets – the only team to touch the four-figure mark, while RCB are a distant second with a tally of 918 wickets.
  • This is already Suryakumar Yadav’s most successful season in IPL; he has an aggregate of 274 runs in 7 innings so far. His previous best season aggregate was 182 runs (2016).
  • The average first innings total in the IPL 2018 matches in Bengaluru is 185; the team chasing has won 4 of these matches.    

(With inputs from PTI and iplt20.com)

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.