IPL 11, RCB vs MI Live: McClenaghan strikes to give MI a breakthrough
Both teams have lost five games in the seven outings so far in the season.
Mumbai would like to take a cue from their last encounter against RCB, which they had won by 46 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.
Whichever team loses on Tuesday night will find it difficult, almost impossible, to enter the play-offs.
RCB 43-1 after 6 overs (Vohra 35, McCullum 0)
Krunal Pandya into the attack and he does a solid job as usual. He got good turn from the track too and that might interest the spinners in the RCB camp.
RCB 38-1 after 5 overs (Vohra 30)
Three dot balls, a thick outside edge for four in the third man region followed by another dot ball. A wide followed and then a wicket! De Kock’s pull went straight to Rohit, who took a low catch. Normal service resumed. McClenaghan takes the wicket. Rohit must now be thinking about that decision to give Duminy that over.
Q de Kock c Sharma b McClenaghan 7 (13b 1x4 0x6)
RCB 33-0 after 4 overs (Vohra 30, De Kock 2)
Another over for Duminy. A bit of a gamble given that RCB were struggling to score. One might have continued with the pacers. First ball, Vohra hits hit for four over long-on. Second ball, six over long-off. Third ball, cross-batted slog for another four. Fourth ball, classy six over cover. Two singles off the final two balls.
What an over: 4-6-4-6-1-1
RCB 11-0 after 3 overs (Vohra 9, De Kock 2)
In commentary, Harsha Bhogle talks about how spinners have had an ER of almost two runs less than the fast bowlers in this IPL. That is a big difference. RCB are already under the pump after just three overs. Something’s gotta give now. It is about time. One can imagine Kohli fuming in the dugout.
RCB 8-0 after 2 overs (Vohra 7, De Kock 1)
RCB just haven’t been able to get here. Two overs into the innings and we have just 8 on board.
TOSS: Rohit wins the toss and Mumbai Indians will field first.
Rohit Sharma: “Looks a good pitch and it becomes easier towards the end of the second half with the dew coming in.”
Virat Kohli: “We believe that we have the side and we are playing the cricket we want to play, just not for too long. We would have bowled up first. AB is still sick, he hasn’t recovered from viral fever.”
Washington Sundar is back in the RCB squad.
For MI, Lewis misses out and Pollard is back in the squad. Does that mean Rohit will open the innings?
Head to Head
Overall: Matches: 22, RCB won: 8, Mumbai Indians won: 14.
Trivia: Among all the IPL teams, the Mumbai Indians have the most wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Struggling sides Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, sixth and seventh in the points table, will fight for survival at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.
After the win against Chennai Super Kings, MI will be confident to take on the strong batting line-up of RCB, which has the likes of Virat Kohli and Brendon McCllum.
On the other hand, the heartbreaking back-to-back defeats to CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders at home would have devastated RCB’s confidence. They will have to play out of their skins to stay alive in the competition.
