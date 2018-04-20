TENNIS

Increased prize money, 50-50 rule for injury withdrawals: Wimbledon announces 2018 changes

Several players were widely criticised last year when they played in first-round matches despite being clearly unfit in order to claim the prize money.

by 
VOISHMEL/AFP

Wimbledon officials warned players on Tuesday they face losing prize money if they withdraw after competing with an existing injury and are not perceived to have given maximum effort.

The All England Club will introduce the “50:50” rule at this year’s Wimbledon in an attempt to prevent injury withdrawals in the opening round of the men’s and women’s singles events.

Several players were widely criticised last year when they played in first-round matches at Wimbledon, despite being clearly unfit, in order to claim the prize money for losing at that stage.

There were a total of seven mid-match withdrawals in the 2017 tournament.

With an increased purse of £39,000 ($53,000) on offer to first-round losers this year, tournament chiefs are keen to clamp down on the issue.

Players will now be able to claim 50% of their first-round prize money if they withdraw on site by the Thursday before the start of the main draw.

An injured player’s replacement would take the other 50% of the prize money.

But anyone who competes in the first round and “retires or performs below professional standards” could now be fined their entire prize pot.

“In the wake of first-round withdrawals we pledged to act on it, and we have done so,” said Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis.

Prize money

The 2018 men’s and women’s singles champions will receive £2.25 million, a small increase of £50,000 on last year.

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza won the men’s and women’s titles in 2017.

Lower-ranked players at Wimbledon will enjoy a greater uplift, with an increase of 10% across qualifying and the first to fourth rounds of the singles, boosting the overhaul prize money total to £34 million this year.

The haul is larger than the Australian Open’s £31 million, but slightly less than the £34.5 million available at this year’s French Open. The US Open is yet to announce this year’s total prize money.

Wimbledon, which starts on July 2, will reject a “shot clock” on court to monitor time taken between points.

“We aren’t totally convinced yet,” said Lewis. “The rule is there to be enforced by the umpires. The visibility could be counter-productive. We are very content with wait and see for now.”

Wimbledon bosses offered more clarity on the idea of coaching from the sidelines, which is currently banned at the tournament.

“Tennis is a gladiatorial sport, you are on your own. We totally disagree with it,” Lewis said.

In a bid to speed up match times, the tournament will enforce a seven-minute gap between players walking on court and the start of play.

They are also unhappy about the amount of time being wasted by toilet breaks and on-court visits from tour physios.

“It is a concern, it’s not easy to deal with. We have had discussions with people on the medical side,” Lewis said. “Toilet breaks can be an issue. The word gamesmanship comes in.”

Keen to stay environmentally friendly, Wimbledon said no plastic straws will be used at this year’s tournament as part of its sustainability ethos. Last year more than 400,000 plastic straws were used at the southwest London venue.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.