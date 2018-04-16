Golf

Shubhankar Sharma in a hole as DU exam schedule clashes with PGA Tour events: Report

The dates of Shubhankar’s BA exams and PGA tournaments overlap in May and the golfing sensation is forced to choose between studies and sports.

Brian Snyder / Reuters

India’s golf sensation Shubhankar Sharma, 21, has to choose between the sport and studies in May as his exam dates overlaps with some of the prestigious international tournaments, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

Shubhankar, a BA Political Science (Honours) student at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL), has his Part-III exams scheduled in the second half of May, when he’s looking to participate in several PGA tournaments to improve his rank and qualify for the US Open in June.

DU’s rules require its undergraduate students to finish the programme within a maximum of five years. And, Shubhankar, according to the report, has already skipped the exams last year. He’s taken three years to clear Part I and II of his course.

It’s his fourth year, so Shubhankar can appear for the exams next year as well. But, according to his father Col (Retd) Mohan Sharma, since the exams are always in May-June, the dates will clash next year too.

Shubhankar clinched two European Tour titles and came close to winning the World Golf Championships in Mexico in March. But even as his father is proud of his achievements, education, for him, is equally important.

“Education, at the end of the day, enables you to live a dignified life. It makes you a good individual. It builds character, tells you what you are,” he was quoted in the report.

He added that talented sportspeople like Shubhankar should be given a chance to complete formal education. “They should be allowed to take exams whenever it is convenient for them.”

Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.