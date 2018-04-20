Indian Super League

Miguel Angel Portugal leaves Delhi Dynamos by mutual consent, to become Granada manager

The Dynamos head coach was offered a job by the Segunda Division club and will be taking up his new position.

by 
Delhi Dynamos

Miguel Angel Portugal, the head coach of the Delhi Dynamos, has vacated his position at the capital club and has taken up a managerial position with the Spanish Segunda Division club, Granada CF.

Granada lie eighth in La Liga 2 and are only four points off the last play-off spot with five games left to be played this season.

A statement issued by the Delhi Dynamos read:

Delhi Dynamos wish to announce that the club has today parted ways with Head Coach Miguel Angel Portugal by mutual consent. All at Delhi Dynamos are thankful to Portugal for his immense contribution to the club.

Despite a slow start to the ISL Season 4, Portugal rallied back his troops after the turn of the year as the Lions went unbeaten in 8 out of the 11 matches played in 2018. His side was well praised for their style of football and were arguably one of the more attractive side’s in the league this season. Under the Spaniard, Dynamos were the fourth highest scorers in the tournament.

But both the club and Portugal agreed that the results overall were not upto the mark this season. The club finished 8th in the league standings and were beaten in the qualifying rounds of the inaugural Hero Super Cup and it was in the best interest of the two parties to go their separate ways.

“I had a very memorable time here in Delhi Dynamos and in the ISL. The Club showed great belief in my abilities this season and even though we didn’t win the trophy, the fans were happy with the way we played football and that makes me happy. I am thankful to all the supporters who showed such love for me and the whole staff the entire season,” Coach Portugal said in his parting statement.

The Dynamos were dead and buried in the water after nine games, when they had four points and were in last position. They bounced back in supreme fashion, finishing in eighth position and picking up 15 points from their last nine games.

The Super Cup didn’t go to plan for the Dynamos, as they lost 2-1 to Churchill Brothers in the qualifiers, and crashed out early. Portugal became the fourth manager to leave the Dynamos in the last four years.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.