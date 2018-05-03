indian sport

After defeating her Goliath in David, Chinappa wants to add Asiad medal to CWG silver

The 31-year-old Indian recently beat eight-time world champion Nicol David at the Egypt International.

by 
Squash Rackets Federation of India/ Twitter

There are moments in a sportsperson’s career that they would truly cherish. While winning a coveted title or reaching the top rank in the sport might rank high in someone’s wish-list, there are days when even a win in a second round of a competition can come to hold so much value.

India’s top squash player Joshna Chinappa had one such special experience recently. Competing in the El Gouna International squash tournament in Egypt, the 31-year-old came face-to-face against against eight-time world champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the second round.

It was a match-up that most women squash players have dreaded over the past decade. Chinappa herself had never been able to get past David in their 14 meetings prior that sultry day in El Gouna.

The trend had to end some day. Chinappa came away from the tie with her first ever triumph over the 34-year-old. Not only did Chinappa walk away with a win, she did so in style, beating her much-fancied opponent 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 in straight games.

“It feels great to finally have a win over Nicol,” Chinappa said. “She is a legend in the sport and I’m glad I could do it. I didn’t have much pressure because I just wanted to play my game and give it my best,” the Indian added.

David is one of the most decorated squash stars of the present generation. Since arriving on the scene in 1999, she has broken a succession of records and achieved almost everything a squash player can lay her hand on.

No coach, no problem

Chinappa has spent most of her career in the shadow of David. To finally break the hoodoo is a confidence booster she says will help her in good stead with the all-important Asian Games a few months away.

Her monumental win over David follows a medal-winning performance at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast where she, along with compatriot Dipika Pallikal, bagged silver in the women’s doubles event.

It was their second podium finish at the CWG, having won gold in Glasgow four years ago. The change in colour of the medal, though, hasn’t left Chinappa disheartened. “A lot happens in four years for any athlete so to come back and be on the podium again was special,” she reasons.

The CWG, wasn’t a complete success, though. Chinappa bowed out of the singles event in the quarter-finals after losing to New Zealand’s Joelle King.

King proved to be the Indian’s biggest nemesis during the Games as she later teamed up with compatriot Amanda Landers-Murphy to down Chinappa and Pallikal to win gold in the women’s doubles.

“I am working on being more solid with the top girls now,” said Chinappa. “Joelle is in top form and that shows with her results this year. I do feel I could have pushed her more in the games. I felt I could have been more confident with my shots for longer periods in the match,” she added.

The Indian squash contingent came in for some flak at the end of the CWG after winning just two medals – silver in women’s doubles and silver in the mixed doubles event for Saurav Ghosal and Pallikal.

Some critics blamed the coach Achraf El Karargui’s sudden resignation ahead of the CWG for the sub-par performance. Chinappa, though, chose to play down the theory that his absence affected the team’s showing in Australia.

“Yes, there were expectations from the squash team especially since we did so well in the last CWG and Asian Games,” said Chinappa. “And I think we managed to do well by winning two medals this time around. The level of the game has gone up so much so winning a medal at these events is extremely satisfying for us.

“The team was in good spirits before the tournament and during the event,” added Chinappa, who despite the coaching muddle is focused on improving her game. Her next target in a podium finish at the Asiad in August.

“Before the Asaid, I will compete in the British open which starts on May 14. We have a couple months off after that. Those few weeks will be very crucial. I am going to use that time to train hard for the marquee event,” she said.

