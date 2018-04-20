Champions League

Why LeBron James is set to benefit from Liverpool’s Champions League final run

The basketball star became a minority stakeholder in Liverpool as part of an arrangement in 2011, and the stake has grown more than 5 times since.

by 

LeBron James is not just a superlative sportsperson, he also has a keen eye for a good business investment, it turns out. And Liverpool reaching the final of the Champions League means the “King” James has a lot more to celebrate than a final appearance after years.

In 2011, the basketball star had bought a minority stake in Liverpool. According to a report by ESPN, the 2% stake had cost him roughly $6.5 million. Today, that has grown nearly five times ($6.5 million to $32 million), including the amount of more than $100 million guaranteed to Liverpool for reaching the final to be held in Kiev.

James got the share through his marketing firm, LRMR, as part of an exchange arrangement with Fenway Sports Partners to become his global representatives. The company, which is owned by Boston Red Sox owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner, had bought Liverpool for $477 million in October 2010.

However, the club is a lot more financially stable today, if not in terms of major trophies.

Back then, getting James on board was a part of a global strategy. In the 2011 report, Chairman Tom Werner was quoted as saying by The Guardian as: “There are very few athletes who can match his global reach, appeal and iconic status ... We feel the business opportunities for both working and being identified together in emerging international markets will result in unforeseen opportunities that neither would have been able to realise alone.”.

On his part, James said he fell in love with Liverpool when he visited them in 2011, after getting his stake.

“To walk through the facility the day before – to see all the history and achievements was very powerful. Liverpool have won 18 league championships and it meant a lot to read about King Kenny and Steven Gerrard – a hometown kid who now captains the team. And then to be at Anfield and see 40,000 fans screaming at the top of their lungs, the whole game was an unbelievable experience for me,’ he was quoted as saying by The Liverpool Echo.

Seven years later, the experience is perhaps the same as Jurgen Klopp’s men have raced through Europe to set up a final clash with two-time defending champions Real Madrid. Whether they add to the collection of trophies or not, James is sure to celebrate the return of investment.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.