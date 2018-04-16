Indian hockey

Hockey India recommends Savita, Dharamvir and Manpreet for Arjuna Award

For the Dhyan Chand Award, the hockey board recommended Sanggai Ibemhal Chanu and former men’s team captain Bharat Chetri.

by 
Savita Punia and Manpreet Singh.

Indian women’s team goalkeeper Savita Punia along with men’s team midfielders Dharamvir Singh and Manpreet Singh were recommended for the Arjuna Award by Hockey India on Thursday.

For the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement, the hockey board recommended Sanggai Ibemhal Chanu and former men’s team captain Bharat Chetri. It also recommended coach BS Chauhan for the Dronacharya Award.

Savita, 27, was instrumental in India’s historic Asia Cup win last year where she made a stunning save in the penalty shootout that helped India beat higher ranked China in the final. Her performance was critical in helping India qualify for the World Cup as Continental Champions after a gap of 13 years. Savita was part of the team that qualified for the Olympics after 36 years.

Manpreet, meanwhile, captained the men’s team after PR Sreejesh was injured. He was part of the team’s Asia Cup success where it beat Malaysia to lift the title. He also led the team to a bronze medal at the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final 2017. The midfielder was also part of the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Dharamvir Singh from Punjab was part of the Gold Medal feat at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, Korea. He was also part of the 2012 London Olympics and played the 2014 Men’s Hockey World Cup in Hague, The Netherlands.

Retired senior hockey coach BS Chauhan, recommended for the Dronacharya Award has served as a coach at Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.