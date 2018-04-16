Hockey India recommends Savita, Dharamvir and Manpreet for Arjuna Award

Indian women’s team goalkeeper Savita Punia along with men’s team midfielders Dharamvir Singh and Manpreet Singh were recommended for the Arjuna Award by Hockey India on Thursday.

For the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement, the hockey board recommended Sanggai Ibemhal Chanu and former men’s team captain Bharat Chetri. It also recommended coach BS Chauhan for the Dronacharya Award.

Savita, 27, was instrumental in India’s historic Asia Cup win last year where she made a stunning save in the penalty shootout that helped India beat higher ranked China in the final. Her performance was critical in helping India qualify for the World Cup as Continental Champions after a gap of 13 years. Savita was part of the team that qualified for the Olympics after 36 years.

Manpreet, meanwhile, captained the men’s team after PR Sreejesh was injured. He was part of the team’s Asia Cup success where it beat Malaysia to lift the title. He also led the team to a bronze medal at the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final 2017. The midfielder was also part of the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Dharamvir Singh from Punjab was part of the Gold Medal feat at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, Korea. He was also part of the 2012 London Olympics and played the 2014 Men’s Hockey World Cup in Hague, The Netherlands.

Retired senior hockey coach BS Chauhan, recommended for the Dronacharya Award has served as a coach at Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.