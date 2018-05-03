Indian tennis roundup: Divij Sharan reaches Istanbul semis, Ankita Raina goes down in China

Divij Sharan and partner Marcin Matkowski made it through to the semi-final of the Istanbul Open after getting a walkover from Dušan Lajović and Viktor Troicki. They had beaten Radu Albot and Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round 7-5, 6-3.
At the BMW Open in Munich, Germany, Purav Raja and Fabrice Martin fought it out in a tough match but ultimately lost 7-5, 2-6, 6-10 to second seeds Ivan Dodig and Rajeev Ram in the first round. Vishnu Vardhan and N Sriram Balaji also lost a close three-setter, going down 5-7, 7-6(5), 5-10 to Germans Jan-Lennard Struff and Tim Putz.
At the Savannah Challengers, third seeds Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Enrique Lopez-Perez managed to win after being a set down against Nick Chappell and Miles Seemann. The 3-6, 6-3, 10-4 win took them to the quarter-finals.
Ankita Raina went down in the second round of the WTA 125K event in Anning, China. India’s highest ranked women’s singles player lost 6-7(4) 5-7 to second seed Yafan Wang. Prarthana Thombare also bowed out of the doubles there.
At the ITF event in Georgia, Rutuja Bhosale was routed by third seed Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-1, 6-0 in the second round.
At the $25,000 ITF tournament in Abuja, Nigeria, two Indians progressed to the quarter-finals. Arjun Kadhe beat Mirko Martinez 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-1 in a three-setter while Suraj Prabodh got a walkover when Japanese sixth seed Kento takeuchi retired midway through the match. Dalwinder Singh lost to eight seed Jelle Sels 6-3, 6-4.
In the doubles category, Kadhe and his partner Ronnie Schneider, the top seeds, beat Emmanuel Audu and Michael Junior Michael 6-1, 6-3 while the all Indian pair of Aryan Goveas and Anurag Nenwani stunned third seeds Youssef Hossam and Karim-Mohamed Maamoun 6-2, 6-1 .