Indian Tennis

Indian tennis roundup: Divij Sharan reaches Istanbul semis, Ankita Raina goes down in China

Arjun Kadhe advanced in both the singles and doubles at the $25,000 ITF tournament in Nigeria.

by 
File photo

Divij Sharan and partner Marcin Matkowski made it through to the semi-final of the Istanbul Open after getting a walkover from Dušan Lajović and Viktor Troicki. They had beaten Radu Albot and Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round 7-5, 6-3.

At the BMW Open in Munich, Germany, Purav Raja and Fabrice Martin fought it out in a tough match but ultimately lost 7-5, 2-6, 6-10 to second seeds Ivan Dodig and Rajeev Ram in the first round. Vishnu Vardhan and N Sriram Balaji also lost a close three-setter, going down 5-7, 7-6(5), 5-10 to Germans Jan-Lennard Struff and Tim Putz.

At the Savannah Challengers, third seeds Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Enrique Lopez-Perez managed to win after being a set down against Nick Chappell and Miles Seemann. The 3-6, 6-3, 10-4 win took them to the quarter-finals.

Ankita Raina went down in the second round of the WTA 125K event in Anning, China. India’s highest ranked women’s singles player lost 6-7(4) 5-7 to second seed Yafan Wang. Prarthana Thombare also bowed out of the doubles there.

At the ITF event in Georgia, Rutuja Bhosale was routed by third seed Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-1, 6-0 in the second round.

At the $25,000 ITF tournament in Abuja, Nigeria, two Indians progressed to the quarter-finals. Arjun Kadhe beat Mirko Martinez 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-1 in a three-setter while Suraj Prabodh got a walkover when Japanese sixth seed Kento takeuchi retired midway through the match. Dalwinder Singh lost to eight seed Jelle Sels 6-3, 6-4.

In the doubles category, Kadhe and his partner Ronnie Schneider, the top seeds, beat Emmanuel Audu and Michael Junior Michael 6-1, 6-3 while the all Indian pair of Aryan Goveas and Anurag Nenwani stunned third seeds Youssef Hossam and Karim-Mohamed Maamoun 6-2, 6-1 .

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.