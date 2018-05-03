IPL 11, KKR vs CSK live: Kolkata win toss, opt to field first at Eden Gardens
Live updates from IPL 2018 match No 33, between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will look to upset the Kolkata Knight Riders on their home turf at Eden Gardens. Read the preview here.
Live updates
CSK have three batsmen in the top-10 run-scorers so far in the tournament
Ambati Rayudu
MS Dhoni
Shane Watson
Sunil Narine has got the number of Shane Watson. In 13 T20 innings he has bowled against the Australian, Narine has got the wicket of Watson six times. This is an intense rivalry so keep an eye out for the fireworks.
Kolkata’s playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav
Chennai’s playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif
Toss: Kolkata have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. “Way we have been playing, we are chasing well,” says KKR captain Dinesh Karthik. Dhoni would have bowled first as well.
Chennai are an unchanged side tonight.
Nitish Rana is out with a back injury for Kolkata as Rinku Singh replaces him.
07:20 pm: The pitch report says that it is going to a run-fest at Eden Gardens tonight. Chennai have the best batting run-rate in the tournament which is 9.7.
Trivia:
Chennai Super Kings are the only team to have not bowled a No Ball so far in the IPL.
- In their last four matches, KKR’s opponents have posted opening partnerships of 54, 116, 59 & 67.
07:00 pm: Head-to-head record
Matches – 17
Kolkata Knight Riders won – 6
Chennai Super Kings won – 11
At Eden Gardens:
Matches – 7
Kolkata Knight Riders won – 3
Chennai Super Kings won – 4
06:50 pm: Chennai are favourites to win tonight at the Eden Gardens given their run in the tournament. Kolkata on the other hand will look to register their second win on the trot after beating Bangalore on Sunday.
06:40 pm: According to reports, no rain as of now in Kolkata. It is warm and humid. The match is on folks.
06:30 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the match between table toppers Chennai Super Kings and fourth placed Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.