FIFA World Cup

Fifa chief Infantino meets Putin, says Russia ‘absolutely ready’ to host World Cup

Infantino met Putin in Sochi as Russia races against the clock to put the finishing touches on preparations for the June 14-July 15 final.

by 
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP

Fifa boss Gianni Infantino said Thursday Russia was “absolutely ready” to host the World Cup and thanked President Vladimir Putin for his commitment to the football showpiece.

Infantino met Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi as Russia races against the clock to put the finishing touches on preparations for the June 14-July 15 final.

The first World Cup staged in eastern Europe will be the most expensive ever and comes in the heat of flaring tensions between Russia and the West.

It has also been shadowed by stadium construction delays and fears ranging from hooliganism to racist chants at matches.

But Infantino lavished praise on Russia’s preparations and said the tournament was shaping up to be the best one yet.

“You are working to make this World Cup the best World Cup ever,” Infantino told Putin during a nationally televised meeting.

“The feedback from all our experts at Fifa are extremely positive.

“And this shows that Russia is absolutely ready to host the world to celebrate a summer of festivities here in this beautiful country,” he said.

Putin and Infantino began the day by posing for the cameras and getting Fan ID cards issued by the Russian authorities to supporters who pass a required security background check.

The two then toured Sochi’s Fisht Stadium – scene of the 2014 Winter Olympics – and listened to leaders of regions where the games will be played.

The tournament will span 12 stadiums and 11 host cities across the European part of Russia.

Superpower status

“I am now involved in the organisation of major world events for 20 years and the level of commitment, of dedication, of professionalism that you have in the organisation of this World Cup is unique,” Infantino told Putin.

The Russian leader also praised organisers and listed ways in which the tournament would benefit host cities in the long term.

But he sounded a sterner note when discussing the Russian team’s prospects once the games begin.

“We all very much hope that our players will commit themselves to the game, will give all they got, playing to their full potential,” said Putin.

“And the most important thing – they must show hard-nosed, uncompromising football, one which the fans love.”

Russia have not made it past the group stage of an international tournament in 10 years and will be under intense pressure to perform at home.

Putin is using the prestige of the event to showcase Russia’s superpower status and wants the national team to play its part on the pitch.

But coach Stanislav Cherchesov’s men have been hit by a string of injuries and are seen as one of the tournaments underdogs.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.