BOXING

Boxing could still be excluded from Tokyo 2020 Olympics over integrity concerns, says IOC

The IOC has opened an investigation into the International Amateur Boxing Association and said concerns remained over possible match-fixing at Rio 2016

by 
File photo | IANS

The International Olympic Committee on Thursday refused to rule out the possibility of excluding boxing from the 2020 Tokyo Games amid ongoing concerns over the sport’s governing body.

In February, the IOC opened an investigation into the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA) and said concerns remained over possible match-fixing at Rio 2016.

Amateur boxing’s under-fire rulers handed over a crucial report on internal reforms to the IOC last month.

“This report shows some progress and a good will but still lacks execution and substance in some areas,” IOC president Thomas Bach said.

“Our concerns on governance, financial and sporting integrity are continuing and we think that we now need to see actions,” he added after a meeting of the IOC’s executive committee in Lausanne.

“Therefore we retain our right to exclude boxing from Tokyo 2020.”

Boxing had also faced being axed from next October’s Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, but Bach said the sport would remain part of the programme “under one condition”.

“We want to see the refereeing system and the appointment of judges. We want to see this approved by international and independent expertise,” Bach explained.

The IOC gave AIBA an extension until July 11 to take further action and present additional information ahead of the next executive board meeting, scheduled for July 17-18.

Bach also said in February the IOC was “extremely worried about the governance of AIBA”, which has as its interim president Gafur Rakhimov, a controversial Uzbekistan businessman.

But he said Thursday: “This is not a personal matter, as I explained there are serious factual issues which have to be addressed and that AIBA has to take into account. This can not be reduced to a personal matter.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.