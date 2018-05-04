IPL 11

‘I see a lot of years of India blue in him’: Dinesh Karthik hails ‘special’ talent Shubman Gill

The KKR captain took the team home against CSK with the youngster keeping him good company.

by 
BCCI / Sportzpics

Shubman Gill was the best thing to have happened for KKR in their six-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, as the U-19 World Cup winning batsman grabbed the opportunity at No 4 with a maiden half-century.

KKR, who had primarily used Gill at No 7 for most of the matches, was promoted in absence of an injured Nitish Rana as he along with skipper Dinesh Karthik sealed the chase effortlessly in an unbeaten 83-run stand.

Karthik was visibly pleased with the youngster’s performance at the post-match presentation.

“Credit to the franchisee, they picked a lot of Under-19 players. They are really skilled players and it’s a delight to watch them play,” Karthik said. “That boy [Shubman Gill] is special. It’s been a bit harsh on him [batting lower down the order] but he showed in those matches that he could hit a boundary off the first ball, that’s a great skill to have. I don’t want to hype it up and put extra pressure on him but I can see a lot of years of India Blues in him.”

Karthik also explained the conditions made him go with spinners for the last three overs of CSK’s innings. “I picked it up early, that spinners would get assistance on this wicket. Our bowlers are so confident. They wanted to bowl. You need to be pushing boundaries. He [Narine] is a thorough all-rounder. He provides impetus at the top and also bowls the pressure overs. He’s a great player to have in the team.”

KKR spinner Piyush Chawla echoed the captain’s thoughts about Gill at the post-match news conference.

“He is a special talent and he proved it (last night). In these kind of tournaments, a comprehensive win is always good for the morale of the team,”

Chawla said it’s the team combination that had brought him down at no 7 with Rana doing well in the middle order

“It’s a team game so team comes first. But Nitish got injured and we needed somebody... Gill played the role beautifully.”

KKR next play at Mumbai Indians on May 6. Chawla said they are not taking Mumbai Indians lightly even as the defending champions sit at the bottom of the table.

“If you see Mumbai Indians they have proved it in the IPL. They may be at the bottom right now but they can be even more dangerous. We have to play good cricket to come on top.”

Chawla further said they are lucky to have two wrist spinners in him and Kuldeep Yadav as they play a big role in T20 format.

(With PTI inputs)

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.