IPL 2018, KXIP vs MI live: Mumbai’s playoffs hopes hang by a thread, Punjab back after break
Live updates from IPL 2018 match No 34, between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.
Preview: Mumbai Indians fight for survival against rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab.
To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
7.20 pm: Nothing less than a win will do for Mumbai Indians tonight. Stay tuned for the toss in about 10 minutes.
7.14 pm: Danny Morrison says there is live grass on the surface in Indore. The fast bowlers must be thrilled.
7.08 pm: Kings XI Punjab have a good record at their adopted home ground in Indore.
7.04 pm: Correction
Kings XI Punjab have in fact dropped one spot to fourth in the table. However, they have two games in hand over third-placed Kolkata Knight Riders and both teams are on 10 points.
7 pm: The Kings XI Punjab are back in action after more than a week’s rest but will be glad that their position in the Indian Premier League table has not changed from third.
KXIP have five wins out of their seven matches so far, and are playing for the first time in their adopted home ground in Indore.
The Mumbai Indians’ chances of progressing to the auctions are hanging by a thread after just two wins from eight matches. Only a perfect record in their remaining six matches can sneak them into the playoffs.