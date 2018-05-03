TENNIS

Zverev sets up Chung clash in Munich semi-finals, Kohlschreiber to face Marterer

by 
Twitter/ATPWorldTour

Top seed Alexander Zverev had to contend with a crying baby on Friday before setting up a semi-final clash against South Korea’s Hyeon Chung at the Munich ATP tournament.

The 21-year-old Zverev, ranked third in the world, needed just over an hour to beat German compatriot Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2 in his quarter-final match.

However, a crying infant briefly distracted Zverev between serves on his second match point before the defending champion wrapped up his 19th match win this year with a second-serve ace.

With good returns and well-placed ground strokes, Zverev had few other problems and despite recent close matches between the pair, Struff never found his rhythm.

“I’m glad I didn’t have to go to three sets again,” said Zverev who had to go the distance to beat Struff in Monaco this year and Munich in 2017.

Zverev will be chasing his first win over Chung after defeats last year in Barcelona and in the third round of the Australian Open in January.

Chung, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals, had few problems as he beat 2014 Munich winner Martin Klizan 6-3, 6-4 in his last eight tie on Friday.

“I’m really happy to make the semi-finals two years in a row,” said Chung.

Chung, 21, beat Klizan in the Munich quarter-finals for the second successive year.

Serving at 4-5 in the second set with the scores at 30-all, Klizan hit a double fault and then struck a forehand long to hand the Korean victory.

On the other half of the draw, three-time Munich champion Philipp Kohlschreiber battled past second seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain for a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Kohlschreiber, the 2007, 2012 and 2016 champion in the Bavarian capital, will face fellow German Maximilian Marterer in Saturday’s semi-final.

Marterer, who reached the third round at the Australian Open, had few problems as he won 6-3, 6-4 against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in his quarter-final.

