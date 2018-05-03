TENNIS

Stefanos Tsitsipas’s stunning fightback takes him to Estoril Open semi-final

The 44th-ranked Tsitsipas recovered from 0-3 down in the final-set tiebreaker to defeat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/3).

Twitter/EstorilOpen

Stefanos Tsitsipas swept the last seven points of the match to defeat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) on Friday for a place in the semi-finals of the Estoril Open.

The 19-year-old Greek, a surprise finalist last weekend in Barcelona against Rafael Nadal, will aim for his second straight title match as he takes on Portuguese number one Joao Sousa, who beat British third seed Kyle Edmund 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.

The 44th-ranked Tsitsipas recovered from 0-3 down in the final-set tiebreaker, erasing the deficit and sprinting to a victory that was sealed when his 77th-ranked opponent drove a return long.

The battle between first-time opponents lasted for nearly two and three-quarter hours.

“I was really focused after 0-3 in the tiebreaker,” the youngster said. “The two points after that were important for the win.

“I had to keep the score as close as possible. After those two points, I got the upper hand.

“I was patient during the rallies. Winning seven points in a row is unbelievable. I had the momentum and I kept it to the end.”

Tsitsipas is coming off his best performance on clay and just defeated his second top-10 opponent in as many weeks, adding Estoril top seed Kevin Anderson to his list of victims on Thursday.

Last week, the outsider beat world number seven Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals.

“After last week in Barcelona, I told myself I had to keep my level and concentration,” Tsitsipas said. “That is a difficult challenge.

“At the start of the match I was frustrated, but I got tired of my attitude and stopped complaining and just played.”

Sousa, who has been playing his home event since 2008, produced his best career showing at the tournament as he thrilled local fans with his victory over Edmund.

The world number 68 will be competing in his second semi-final of 2018 after reaching the last four in Marrakech a month ago.

The second semi-final will feature second seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 2-6, 6-1, and American Frances Tiafoe, a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Simone Bolelli.

Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

