EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Diego Simeone banned for Atletico Madrid’s Europa League final against Marseille

The Argentine received a four-match European ban and was fined 10,000 euros ($12,000) for insulting a referee.

by 
Reuters

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone will be forced to watch the Europa League final against Marseille from the stands after receiving a four-match European ban for insulting a referee, UEFA said on Friday.

Simeone was ordered from the touchline during last week’s 1-1 draw in the first leg of their semi-final with Arsenal after a heated exchange with French referee Clement Turpin.

The Argentine watched Thursday’s 1-0 home win in the return leg, which secured a 2-1 aggregate victory and a place in the final, from the directors’ box at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Simeone will now also miss the May 16 final in Lyon and his side’s first two European matches of next season, while he was hit with a fine of 10,000 euros ($12,000).

UEFA’s disciplinary committee also charged Marseille after away supporters set off fireworks and threw objects during the second leg of their semi-final at Salzburg.

Austria’s Salzburg risk punishment themselves following a pitch invasion by fans and the throwing of objects, as well as a charge of improper conduct levied against club official Harald Lurzer.

Marseille won the tie 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 2-1 after extra time.

A decision on the cases will be made on May 31.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.