IPL 2018, SRH v DD, Live: Shreyas Iyer falls to Sid Kaul as Daredevils look to get past 160
Live updates from match No 36 in this year’s IPL.
Nine matches. Three wins. Six points. The play-off portal’s closing fast for Delhi Daredevils. And, tonight, they gotta best the mighty Sunrisers bowling to have some hopes of making it to the next stage.
To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
After 15 overs, DD: 125/2 (Iyer 44, Pant 13) Could’ve been another boundary-less over had Shikhar Dhawan didn’t fumble at long off in the penultimate delivery bowled by Sandeep Sharma. Instead, the ball – driven straight off a full toss by Iyer – deflects off Dhawan’s boots and goes to the boundary.
After 14 overs, DD: 118/2 (Iyer 38, Pant 12) Eight runs scored off the over by Bhuvneshwar. No boundaries. Delhi still have plenty of wickets left. But it’s at the death that Sunrisers are very effective. But a total of 160-170 will be difficult on this wicket for the Sunrisers.
Bhuvi’s back to bowl his third over of the night.
After 13 overs, DD: 110/2 (Iyer 36, Pant 6) Saha misses a tough catch (a faint edge resulting from an attempted jab) of Shreyas Iyer off Rashid’s bowling. Next ball, the Delhi skipper lofted Rashid over extra cover
After 12 overs, DD: 101/2 (Iyer 29, Pant 4) Superb over by Kaul. Just three runs conceded. Things have been a little slow for Delhi since the dismissal (in the last over) of Shaw.
After 11 overs, DD: 98/2 (Iyer 28, Pant 2) Just three runs scored and the big wicket of Prithvi Shaw, who looked like he’d score his maiden IPL hundred. What an over by Rashid Khan.
WICKET! And, Rashid Khan gets what his skipper wanted him to: the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. He top-edges looking to slog-sweep a ball that’s pitched outside off. The third man takes a comfortable catch. After 10.1 overs, DD: 95/2.
After 10 overs, DD: 95/1 (Shaw 65, Iyer 27) Shaw goes past his highest IPL score. Sandeep Sharma bowls a tight over. The Daredevils are headed for a strong finish though.
After 9 overs, DD: 89/1 (Shaw 61, Iyer 25) How is this team struggling to survive in the tournament? you’d think seeing the way Delhi Daredevils have been batting so far in this game. Such fluency. They score 14 of Shakib’s last over. It included a six over long on and a four towards short third man region.
After 8 overs, DD: 75/1 (Shaw 58, Iyer 14) Knuckle ball, wrong ‘un, googly... nothing seems to trouble Prithvi Shaw tonight. He’s been reading the deliveries so well. Picks a rare, short one from Rashid and sends him past deep square leg.
Okay, Rashid Khan into the attack. Clutch situation.
After 7 overs, DD: 66/1 (Shaw 51, Iyer 12) Tight over that by Shakib. No boundaries. Prithvi Shaw has got to his half-century. A good start this by Delhi Daredevils. Can they keep this going and put up a big total?
After 6 overs, DD: 60 (Shaw 48, Iyer 9) Sid Kaul into the attack and Prithvi Shaw takes him apart.
5.3: Knuckle ball, easily read, and deposited over long off for a SIX.
5.4: Pull over mid-wicket for FOUR.
5.5: A fine flick between third-man and the keeper. FOUR.
5.6: Superb punch off the backfooot. Three fours in a row. And, Shaw is two runs away from a fifty.
This is the highest runs scored in a Powerplay against Sunrisers this season.
After 5 overs, DD: 40 (Shaw 29, Iyer 8) Shreyas Iyer gets going with a straight boundary on the penultimate delivery of Bhuvneshwar. He picked up Bhuvi’s knuckle ball really well.
After 4 overs, DD: 34 (Shaw 28, Iyer 3) Shaw’s looking in good touch here. Nine runs scored off that Sandeep Sharma over. The last ball, Shaw pulls it for a four behind third man.
After 3 overs, DD: 25/1 (Shaw 21, Iyer 1) Spin introduced by Williamson. But Shaw and his skipper, Shreyas Iyer, have no trouble contending with him. Shaw hits his second six off the night as well.
After 2 overs, DD: 15/1 (Shaw 18, Iyer 0) Apart from the Maxwell run out, that Sandeep Sharma over also had a superb six (over long on) by young Prithvi Shaw.
WICKET! Oh dear, oh dear. The ball hit straight by Prithvi Shaw has deflected off Sandeep Sharma’s hands and hits the non-strikers’ stumps. And, Glenn Maxwell’s out of the crease! Fortune doesn’t favour him tonight. But the Sunrisers will take this freebie. After 1.4 overs, DD: 9/1.
After 1 over, DD: 2/0 (Shaw 1, Maxwell 1) A tight first over. Well, what else does one expect from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bread and butter for him. Shaw and Maxwell aren’t in any hurry. They’d like to get their eyes in before going after the bowling (if that’s possible against this attack).
08:00 pm Bhuvneshwar Kumar runs in and bowls the first ball and Prithvi Shaw defends nicely. This contest will be fun to watch.
07:59 pm Oh, surprise! Glenn Maxwell’s walking out to bat for Delhi Daredevils. A make-or-break match for the Aussie. He hasn’t been among the runs in this season. Can he play a memorable knock tonight?
07:50 pm By the way, the average score batting first in day-night games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium last season was 172. That par score has come down to 134 this season.
Playing XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (W), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma
Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Naman Ojha, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult
07:41 pm Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and they have decided to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Good decision. Sunrisers have been masters of defending totals this season. And, with the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, their bowling attack has been bolstered.
7:00 pm Hi folks! How’s your Saturday been so far? Well, the next few hours are gonna be exciting for Delhi Daredevils are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in what’s a must-win contest for the former. An early stumble in the tournament means that the Daredevils are trying hard, under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, to catch up and somehow sneak into the playoffs. A win tonight would keep their hopes alive. But another defeat will mean that the Delhi side won’t be part of the play-offs for the seventh straight year. Here’s a quick preview of tonight’s game.