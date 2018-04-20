Video: I’m like you, an Arsenal fan, says Wenger in emotional home farewell

“I will miss you,” Arsene Wenger told the Arsenal fans after being given a fitting farewell in his final home game in charge after 22 years with a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley on Sunday.

On a day dominated by tributes to the Frenchman, both teams formed a guard of honour for Wenger, 68, before kick-off to a chorus of “there’s only one Arsene Wenger”.

All around a full house of 60,000 at the Emirates – in stark contrast to recent league games when fans have stayed away in protest at a poor season – fans sported red t-shirts emblazoned with “Merci Arsene” (Thank you Arsene).

“Thank you for having me for such a long time. I know that’s not easy but, above all, I am like you, I am an Arsenal fan,” Wenger said a post-match presentation on the Emirates turf.

“I would like to finish by one simple word: I will miss you. Thank you all for being such an important part of my life.”

"You don’t stop the love story from one day to the next. That will never end." - Arsène Wenger ❤️#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/WtpX5kc6tC — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 6, 2018

Wenger said he is looking forward to a fresh start despite his sadness at bidding farewell to Arsenal after 22 years in charge as manager.

“This stadium I have worked on every single part from your press conference to the technical areas, so it is part of myself,” said Wenger, who was given a hero’s reception on a final lap of honour at full-time.

“I can say guys who managed 22 years in a club of that stature, there are not many. I have been lucky to have the comfort to work for such a long time in a club of that stature. On the other hand, I have to think, I will cherish every minute I had here, but as well it is a new start for me.”

Despite winning three Premier League titles in his first decade in charge, many fans had become frustrated with the Gunners’ inability to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League in recent years.

Nevertheless, there was rightly an atmosphere steeped in nostalgia for the great days Wenger has given the club on Sunday in a 60,000-capacity stadium he helped to deliver and design when the club moved from Highbury in 2006.

“It means that even if they are not always happy, they still respected me and wanted to show at least I gave my total commitment to do well,” said Wenger of his ovation from the supporters.

“That’s how I see it. They know my commitment was genuine, total, with complete integrity, it is of course a big compliment.”

