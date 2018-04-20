It’s official: India will not play day-night Test Down Under after BCCI writes to Cricket Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday officially informed Cricket Australia that Virat Kohli’s side will not play a day-night Test match during their tour Down Under at the end of this year.
While Cricket Australia were insistent on having a pink-ball Test, which has been a convention for all touring teams for the past few years, the Indian board made it clear that they will not deviate from the traditional red-ball matches.
The Indian team management, headed by chief coach Ravi Shastri, told the Supreme-Court ordered Committee of Administrators that the team will take at least 18 months to prepare for the day-night Test. Acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary was told to pass on the message to CA chief executive James Sutherland.
CA wanted the opening Test at Adelaide from December 6-10 to be a pink-ball match. “I am directed to say by the Committee of Administrators that India would begin to play in the format only in about a year’s time. Under the circumstances, I regret to say that the proposed D/N test cannot be played and all tests will have to have the conventional structure,” Choudhary wrote in his e-mail to Sutherland.
Last week, Sutherland had told a radio station in Australia that India’s reluctance to play the pink-ball Test was down to them trying to win the series. Australia, meanwhile, have a 100% record in day-night Tests, winning each of their four matches.
Among Indian players, only Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay have played day/night matches in the Duleep Trophy.
With inputs from PTI