Madrid roundup: Sharapova wins first match since Aus Open, Berdych stunned by Gasquet

Maria Sharapova won a match for the first time since the Australian Open as she beat Mihaela Buzarnescu, 6-4, 6-1, on Sunday in the Madrid Open.

The Russian five-time Grand Slam champion has been struggling with an arm injury, losing her last four matches, crashing out in the first round in Stuttgart last week.

In-form Romanian Buzarnescu reached the Prague Open final last week, but unseeded Sharapova, who took the title in Madrid in 2014, dominated this first round meeting.

Sharapova jumped to a 5-2 lead in the first set but Buzarnescu briefly showed some resistance by winning the next two games.

The Russian seized the momentum by breaking again to clinch the set and dropped only one more game as she won in 82 minutes to set up a second-round match with another Romanian, Irina-Camelia Begu, who upset No. 5 seed Jelena Ostapenko the evening before.

In another Romanian-Russian clash top seed Simona Halep crushed Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 6-0, for a 13th straight victory in the tournament.

“I think it was a great match. I played really well. Of course, maybe she didn’t play her best, but she’s always tough to play against,” Halep said.

Halep has been having fitness issues with her legs and lost to CoCo Vandeweghe in the second round on the Stuttgart clay last week.

“I don’t have problems any more. I had a lot of treatment. I took care of my leg,” Halep said. “It was actually coming from the back. I always have little issues with my back, so I know how to treat it.”

A third Romanian, Sorana Cirstea also reached the second round by beating Czech Katerina Siniakova, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

“All the girls from Romania are really strong. They train a lot. They play really well, if they are confident,” Halep said.

There was a mild upset in the men’s tournament, where unseeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet knocked out Czech 14th seed Tomas Berdych 6-4, 6-2.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov joined Gasquet in the second round after seeing off American Tennys Sandgren 6-1, 6-4.

All results

Women, first round

Simona Halep (ROU x1) bt Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) 6-1, 6-0

Elise Mertens (BEL) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-4, 6-4

Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) bt Natalia Vikhlyantseva (RUS) 6-4, 6-4

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Madison Keys (USA x13) 7-5, 6-2

Sloane Stephens (USA x9) bt Silvia Soler-Espinosa (ESP) 6-3, 6-2

Samantha Stosur (AUS) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-1, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-3, 6-3

Garbine Muguruza (ESP x3) bt Peng Shuai (CHN) 6-4, 6-2

Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Georgina Garcia Perez (ESP) 6-2, 6-4

Sorana Cirstea (ROU) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Petra Kvitova (CZE x10) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-1, 6-2

Monica Puig (PUR) bt Zarina Diyas (KAZ) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) bt Danielle Collins (USA) 7-5, 6-2

Johanna Konta (GBR) bt Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK x16) 6-3, 7-5

Bernarda Pera (USA) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) bt Barbora Strycova (CZE) 6-3, 6-3

Maria Sharapova (RUS) bt Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) 6-4, 6-1

Zhang Shuai (CHN) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-1, 7-5

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x15) bt Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) bt Sara Errani (ITA) 6-1, 6-4

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x2) bt Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 6-3, 6-1

Men first round

Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt Tomas Berdych (CZE x14) 6-4, 6-2

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-1, 6-4

With inputs from AFP