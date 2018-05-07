IPL 11, SRH vs RCB Live: Sunrisers lose a flurry of wickets, finish at 146 all out
RCB need to win every game and also hope that other results go in their favour to remain in contention for the play-offs.
Can Virat Kohli & Co. halt Sunrisers’ four-game winning streak and keep their play-off chances intact?
Sandeep starts with a wide.
Alright, are you ready for the chase? Parthiv Patel and Manan Vohra are in the middle. Sandeep Sharma with the new ball...
Sunrisers were looking for 150. They are four runs short. The RCB bowlers came back good after Williamson’s fall. Kohli, AB and the rest of them will trust to chase down this modest total. But against the Sunrisers bowlers, it’s going to be difficult. Only thrice in ten previous attempts has a visiting side chased down more than 146 against Sunrisers.
Sunrisers finish at 146 all out After a couple of run outs and a last-ball LBW by Southee. Rashid and Bhuvneshwar get out, desperately trying for an extra run. Then, Sandeep Sharma gets out golden duck LBW to Southee.
After 19 overs, SRH 143/7 (Rashid 0): Siraj ends an excellent spell of 3/23 with a 146-kmph yorker that Wriddhiman Saha tries to scoop and fails. The ball has made a mess of his stumps.
WICKET! Mohammad Siraj has knocked Yusuf Pathan’s leg stump over. The ball angled in and missed Pathan’s monstrous swing of the ball and sent the stump cartwheeling. Big wicket this considering the following batters of SRH aren’t known for powerhitting. After 18.1 overs, SRH: 134/6
WICKET! Shakib Al Hasan falls after trying to sweep Tim Southee over square leg. But this is a slower ball, he’s unable to get the timing right. And, the ball finds Umesh. After 17.2 overs, SRH: 124/5.
After 17 overs, SRH 123/4 (Shakib 35, Pathan 2): Ten off that over from Siraj. Four off it came from a shot that’s probably been the most exciting one of the match. Shakib goes across the off stump, exposes all three stumps to a yorker, but paddles the ball to fine leg ropes. Shakib scored another four too off the second ball.
WICKET! And, it’s the big one of Kane Williamson. He tries to shuffle across and loft a delivery pitched well outside off towards backward square leg. A difficult shot to play (even for Williamson). He errs and holes it to Mandeep Singh. Kohli and the rest of the RCB are delighted. After 16 overs, SRH: 112/4.
After 16 overs, SRH 105/3 (Williamson 51, Shakib 24): It’s as if Williamson has decided to score a boundary an over. Third ball of this Umesh Yadav over, he sends a slow delivery towards extra cover. And, as always with his shots, it looks effortless.
After 15 overs, SRH 105/3 (Williamson 51, Shakib 24): Fifty for Kane Williamson! Williamson you beauty! Effortlessly shifts gears. Scores a six over midwicket off that Chahal over in the second ball (floated delivery by Chahal that pitched outside off). Then takes a single to complete his fifth half-century of the tournament. Earlier, Dan Vettori conceded that RCB don’t have a plan to get this man out.
After 14 overs, SRH 94/3 (Williamson 43, Shakib 21): Not a great over that by Umesh Yadav. Bowled a knee-high full toss on the leg side. Williamson times it beautifully past the backward square leg fence. Before this, he bowled a length ball that Williamson glanced it to fine leg for four.
After 13 overs, SRH 80/3 (Williamson 31, Shakib 20): Things are going s...l...o...w at the moment. Just four runs (including a wide) came off that Siraj over. Sunrisers would need at least 10 an over from here to get to 150.
After 12 overs, SRH 76/3 (Williamson 30, Shakib 18): Grandhomme concedes a boundary to Shakib after pitching his first ball of the over short. Sunrisers pick eight runs off that over.
After 11 overs, SRH 68/3 (Williamson 29, Shakib 12): Chahal bowls a no-ball and gets away with it. The boundaries have been a problem to get for the Sunrisers. Chahal concedes just seven that over. Sunrisers need to start scoring quick.
After 10 overs, SRH 65/3 (Williamson 24, Shakib 11): The Sunrisers have crossed the midway stage and their run-rate’s still under seven. None of the lower-order batsmen have scored heavily this season. There’s more pressure now on Williamson to steer this innings. They’d need at least 150 to defend against the likes of Kohli, de Villiers et al. Or do they? Shakib scores two superb boundaries off that Moeen over.
WICKET! Alright, looks like I’ve jinxed it! Manish Pandey won’t score more than five this game. He falls to Yuzvendra Chahal, who picks a wicket after three games. SRH, after 8.2 overs, 48/3.
After 8 overs, SRH 47/2 (Williamson 21, Pandey 5): Moeen Ali completes his second over. Just five runs off it. Manish Pandey usually have slow starts. He can afford that in this match but has to make a big score tonight.
After 7 overs, SRH 42/2 (Williamson 19, Pandey 1): Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack. He hasn’t picked up a wicket in three games. The last time that happened was in 2014. The leg-spinnner has to wait for a wicket but bowled a fine first over. Just four runs off it. And, Manish Pandey’s in the middle for Sunrisers after the fall of Dhawan.
WICKET! Siraj dismisses Dhawan in front of his home crowd. He’s elated. He bowled a short one, had some pace on it too. Dhawan appeared to pick this one well, the execution of the hook wasn’t good. The ball went straight to Tim Southee at fine leg. After 5.5 overs, SRH: 38/2
After 5 overs, SRH 36/1 (Dhawan 12, Williamson 16): The fourth ball of the over, Southee bowls a slower one, trying to deceive Williamson. Of course, Williamson doesn’t fall for this trick. He waits, puts his front foot forward, and with a high backlift, drives the ball through covers for four. Not a great ball, but the shot was all class, all Williamson.
After 4 overs, SRH 25/1 (Dhawan 10, Williamson 8): Kane Williamson is in the middle. No boundaries for SRH in that over by Umesh Yadav. But Williamson is unperturbed. He seems to be always in control of things, unaffected by the frenetic pace of T20, by the hustle of RCB bowlers, by the yell of Kohli. He’s a monk who can bat beautifully. SRH will hope he stays on.
WICKET! Hales tries to play across the line of a cross-seamed delivery by Tim Southee. But the ball misses and hits his middle stump. RCB rejoice for the dangerous Hales has departed. SRH, after 2.3 overs, 15/1.
After 2 overs, SRH 14/0 (Hales 5, Dhawan 7): Three dots, followed by a boundary. Umesh Yadav tries to cramp Dhawan. But the fourth ball he pitches a tad short and Dhawan reads it quickly and puts it away past the rope at midwicket. Then, on the last ball (pitched on good length), Hales lofts him over mid-off.
After 1 over, SRH 4/0 (Hales 1, Dhawan 2): Sunrisers, as they often do, are off to a quiet start. Their first-over run-rate is under four. And, they score four against Moeen Ali tonight. No boundaries. Just a few singles.
Okay, no earth-shattering first ball. Hales just pushes it to long on and gets to the other end. SRH, after the first ball: 1/0
Moeen Ali, on his IPL debut, will open the bowling for RCB against his English team-mate Alex Hales.
Alright then, the teams are walking into the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales open for the home team.
Royal Challengers haven’t had much of a success against Hyderabad at their home venue. And, it might be tough for their powerful-yet-inconsistent batting line-up to face the best bowling attack this season. So, the Sunrisers are favoured to win this game. Not just the afore-mentioned reasons, Sunrisers are also favoured because of... this(?):
Playing XI:-
Sunrisers: Hales, Dhawan, Williamson (C), Pandey, Yusuf, Shakib, Saha (W), Bhuvneshwar, Rashid, Kaul, Sandeep
Royal Challengers: Parthiv (W), Moeen, Kohli (C), de Villiers, Mandeep, de Grandhomme, Vohra, Southee, Umesh, Siraj, Chahal
Toss: Virat Kohli calls tails in a must-win game... and tails it is. RCB will bowl first against Sunrisers.
07:20 pm Kane Williamson has been the key contributor for the Sunrisers this season. The team’s batting unit has been reliant on him. He’d hope for the others to come good as well against RCB tonight.
Virat Kohli needs 27 runs to once again go past Suresh Raina (4801) and become the highest run-getter in the IPL.
Yuzvendra Chahal has gone wicket-less in the last three matches; the last time he had a stretch of three or more wicket-less matches was in 2014.
Overall: Matches: 10, Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 6, Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 4.
In Hyderabad: Matches: 5, Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 4, Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 1.
A consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad unit would look to consolidate its position at the top of the points table while Royal Challengers Bangalore will fight for survival when they clash in the Indian Premier League on Monday.
Courtesy their splendid bowling attack, SRH emerged as good defenders initially but by defeating Delhi Daredevils with a seven-wicket margin on Saturday, they proved that they can pull off tight chases as well.
The Virat Kohli-led RCB, though, are struggling for survival as they need to win every game and also hope that other results go in their favour to remain in contention for the play-offs. They are placed sixth in the table with just three wins from nine games.