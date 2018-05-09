IPL 2018: Here are the scenarios facing each team as the race for playoffs heats up

Editor’s note: The article was originally published after the completion of 40 matches in IPL 2018. It has now been updated after match 42 between Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

As the the Indian Premier League heads into the business end, the focus is squarely on which team will end up occupying the top-four spots in the standings.

Mathematically, seven teams are still alive in the competition but some teams are naturally in a more favourable position than others. Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the playoffs with Chennai Super Kings also most likely to advance. The other two spots, though, are still up for grabs. Run rate, as always will play a crucial role.

Delhi Daredevils are out of contention after their latest defeat to Hyderabad. Royal Challengers Bangalore also might have too much ground to make up to sneak into the playoffs, but three-time champions Mumbai Indians, who were struggling at one point are now on the ascendency and look well placed to pull off a last-gasp heist.

Here’s a look at the scenarios required for each team to make it to the playoffs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Played: 11, Points: 18

The 2016 champions have become the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL. Armed with arguably the best bowling attack of the tournament and an astute captain in Kane Williamson, Hyderabad have all the makings of a team that can lift the title of May 27. With Shikhar Dhawan also hitting top form, Hyderabad will now want to cement the top spot so they get two bites at the cherry.

The top two teams will clash and the winner enters the final. However, the losing team will go into the eliminator. The teams that finish third and fourth will face each other as well. But then winner then enters the eliminator. The winner then enters the final.

With 18 points from 11 games, Hyderabad are in the driver’s seat. They have a run rate of +0.473, which holds them in good stead. With matches lined up against Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad will now approach each game without any pressure.

Chennai Super Kings

Played 10, Points: 14

Like Sunrisers, CSK need a win to be certain of a place in the play-offs. They have a strong run-rate of +0.421, however other teams can match them on points bringing the run-rate into the picture. One win in their remaining four game should ensure a safe passage. They have a match against Kings XI Punjab lined up. Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils can also be tricky opponents, but MS Dhoni and Co are in red-hot form and will back themselves to surpass the final hurdle.

Remaining games: Rajastahn Royals (A), Sunrisers Hyderabad (H), Delhi Daredevils (A), Kings XI Punjab (H).

Kings XI Punjab

Played 10, Points: 12

Ravichandran Ashwin’s side have blown hot and cold in equal measure but an impressive start has helped them stay in the top-four consistently. However, they have a tricky run of fixtures, and have games against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore lined up.

Losing all four games coinciding with Rajasthan and Mumbai winning their last few fixtures can spell doom for the 2014 finalists.

They ideally need two win from the remaining four fixtures, however, one win from here – which will take them to 14 points - can also help them clinch a playoff spot. However, if Mumbai or Rajasthan do win the rest of their games, they will be level on points with Kings XI, bringing the run-rate into the picture.

Remaining games: Kolkata Knight Riders (H), Royal Challengers Bangalore (H), Mumbai Indians (A), Chennai Super Kings (A).

Kolkata Knight Riders

Played 11, Points: 10

With five wins and six losses, Kolkata have struggled for consistency and a forgettable outing against Mumbai on Wednesday has seen their run rate reduced to -0.359.

Kolkata have their task cut out as they still have games against the rampant Hyderabad side and third-placed Punjab. They also have a game against Rajasthan, who are now breathing down their neck at sixth place. Unless they can repair their run-rate with a big win, Kolkata will now have to bank on going for an outright win in their remaining games to get to the 16-point mark.

However, the ball now is in Mumbai Indians’ court – if they win their remaining games, they are through.

Remaining games: Kings XI Punjab (A), Rajastan Royals (H), Sunrisers Hyderabad (A).

Mumbai Indians

Played 11, Points: 10

Once again, Mumbai Indians show that they are masters of getting out of jail. After being written off following yet another poor start to the season, Rohit Sharma and Co are in the top-four following their comprehensive 102-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

The landslide win also saw Mumbai’s run rate skyrocket to +0.529. However, Kolkata Knight Riders are level on points with them. This may well go down as a shootout between Kolkata and Mumbai for the fourth spot.

Remaining games: Rajasthan Royals (H), Kings XI Punjab (H), Delhi Daredevils (A).

Rajasthan Royals

Played 10, Points: 8

Prior to their win against Punjab, Rajasthan were at the bottom of the table. Now, they have a fighting chance of even reaching the playoffs. That is how quickly things change. Rajasthan’s run of fixtures is unenviable, having to face Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata. Three wins from here should keep them in contention, but with a poor run-rate, they could end up with nothing. Winning all of their remaining four games should be their aim. They will be expecting Kings XI to slip up and their match against KKR becomes crucial.

Remaining games: Chennai Super Kings (H), Mumbai Indians (A), Kolkata Knight Riders (A), Royal Challengers Bangalore (H).

Royals Challengers Bangalore

Played 10, Points: 8

Four back-to-back wins will take them to 16 points and while doing so, they also have the chance to inflict setbacks to Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab. This, while hoping that they don’t enter a tug-of-war with other teams locked on 14 points. They need Punjab to lose three or all of their four remaining games as well as hope for Kolkata, Mumbai and Rajasthan not to win more than two games, in which case, the run rate will come into play.

Remaining games: Delhi Daredevils (A), Kings XI Punjab (A), Sunrisers Hyderabad (H), Rajasthan Royals (A).

Delhi Daredevils

Played 11, Points: 6

Delhi Daredevils are out of the Indian Premier League after their defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 10. From here on, Delhi will just be playing for their pride and will look spoil the party for remaining teams.

Delhi will now hope to play fearless cricket and winning their remaining three games. With games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, Delhi will look to derail their aim of making the playoffs as both team are in the bottom-half of the table and have to win all their matches to secure a berth in the playoffs.

Remaining games: Royal Challengers Bangalore (H), Chennai Super Kings (H), Mumbai Indians (H)