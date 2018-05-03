indian sport

Weightlifting federation not to consider CWG gold medallist Punam Yadav for Asian Games

The 22-year-old was suspended last month over indiscipline after she left the national camp without permission

by 
Manvender Vashist/PTI

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Punam Yadav’s is unlikely to represent India in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta after the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) clarified that the 22-year-old would not be considered for selection on disciplinary ground.

The IWLF had last month suspended the 69kg category lifter for leaving the national camp without permission and had given her a show cause notice. She was also removed from the Sports Ministry’s Target Olymic Podium (TOP) scheme along with two other lifters.

“I don’t know what will happen to her career, but one thing is sure, her participation for the Asian Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are almost impossible, and IWLF is not going to support her. She has also been removed from the core group,” IWLF Secretary General Sahdev Yadav was quoted saying by Hindustan Times.

The Federation had asked Punam to get a dope test done from National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) at her own cost before reporting back to the camp. However, the IWLF isn’t happy with her response to the suspension notice and are in no mood to give her another chance.

The Secretary General told The Times of India that Punam won’t be allowed to participate in the Asian Games trials. “Let me make it clear, she won’t join the national camp ever and won’t be considered for the TOP funding in future. The federation has told this to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). It’s a serious breach of discipline on her part. Only those who are part of the camp will be considered for Asiad selection and other competitions in future. We have learnt that she is enjoying her time in her hometown Varanasi,” he added.

Yadav, who had also won a bronze in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and her family was also involved in a fracas in Uttar Pradesh over a land dispute soon after returning from Gold Coast with a gold medal.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.