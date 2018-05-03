Weightlifting federation not to consider CWG gold medallist Punam Yadav for Asian Games

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Punam Yadav’s is unlikely to represent India in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta after the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) clarified that the 22-year-old would not be considered for selection on disciplinary ground.

The IWLF had last month suspended the 69kg category lifter for leaving the national camp without permission and had given her a show cause notice. She was also removed from the Sports Ministry’s Target Olymic Podium (TOP) scheme along with two other lifters.

“I don’t know what will happen to her career, but one thing is sure, her participation for the Asian Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are almost impossible, and IWLF is not going to support her. She has also been removed from the core group,” IWLF Secretary General Sahdev Yadav was quoted saying by Hindustan Times.

The Federation had asked Punam to get a dope test done from National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) at her own cost before reporting back to the camp. However, the IWLF isn’t happy with her response to the suspension notice and are in no mood to give her another chance.

The Secretary General told The Times of India that Punam won’t be allowed to participate in the Asian Games trials. “Let me make it clear, she won’t join the national camp ever and won’t be considered for the TOP funding in future. The federation has told this to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). It’s a serious breach of discipline on her part. Only those who are part of the camp will be considered for Asiad selection and other competitions in future. We have learnt that she is enjoying her time in her hometown Varanasi,” he added.

Yadav, who had also won a bronze in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and her family was also involved in a fracas in Uttar Pradesh over a land dispute soon after returning from Gold Coast with a gold medal.