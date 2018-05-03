indian cricket

Pujara coming back from England and playing against Afghanistan defies logic, says Vengsarkar

The former India chief selector felt that the county stint would have held more relevance for the players preparing for the tough England tour

by 
File Photos

Former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar on Friday slammed the current panel’s decision to recall Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara for a Test against Afghanistan bringing an early end to his county stint ahead of the India’s high-profile tour of England.

The former India cricketer felt that the county stint would have held more relevance for the players preparing for the tough England tour rather than a Test in India against a side which is making its Test debut.

“If I was the selector, I would have asked Pujara to stay back and play county cricket in England,” Vengsarkar said. “Pujara coming back and playing against Afghanistan defies logic to me because he is playing county cricket there. He is not that consistent and he would have got more chances to play in England, score runs and get into the groove,” he added.

Pujara, along with Ishant Sharma were among the few Indian cricketers who failed to be picked up by an Indian Premier Legaue franchise in the ongoing season. The duo spent the time playing county cricket in England. However, their selection in the squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistant, which will be held in Bengaluru from June 14, means that the duo will return to India for the game before returning to England for the tour.

Vengsarkar felt the scheduling of the Afghanistan Test was botched up, adding that the focus should have been on the England tour.

“To be honest with you the timing of the Afghanistan Test match is wrong,” Vengsarkar said. “They should have concentrated more of England tour. Probably because of the FTP we have to play Afghanistan now,” he added.

The all-important series will see India play England in three Twenty20 matches, three ODIs and five Tests.

Vengsarkar felt that the intinerary of the tour provided enough time for the players to acclimatise to the English conditions.

“If you see the itinerary of this tour there are enough games to play before the first Test match. So the players get enough time to acclimatise. Whereas in South Africa they had no game before the first Test,” Vengsarkar said.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.