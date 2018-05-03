NBA Academy in Delhi to host outreach programme for U-18 players in Asia-Pacific region

The National Basketball Association (NBA) Academy in Delhi will host Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia 2018 – a global outreach programme for Under-18 players – from May 30 to June 2.

The event will bring together the top male and female players aged 17 and under from throughout the Asia-Pacific region to learn directly from NBA and FIBA (International Basketball Federation) players, legends and coaches and to compete against the best young players from the region.

This is the the second time that the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program will be held in the country.

The NBA and the BFI also announced that from May 27-29, the academy in Delhi will host a basketball development camp for top female prospects from throughout India as part of The NBA Academies Women’s Program.

The academy will identify 20-25 female prospects aged under 17 years to attend the camp.

1996 Olympic Gold Medalist and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame member Jennifer Azzi, two-time WNBA Champion Ruth Riley and former college coach Blair Hardiek the global technical directors for women’s programming across the league’s seven academies will oversee the camp.

“It has been an exciting year for our youth basketball development programs in India, including the expansion of The Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA Program, the launch of TheNBA Academy India, the opening of NBA Basketball Schools and now the return of Basketball Without Borders to India for the first time since 2008,” said NBA India Managing Director Yannick Colaco.

“We’re looking forward to hosting talented male and female players from throughout India and the Asia-Pacific region this May as part of Basketball Without Borders and The NBA Academies Women’s Program, and we thank FIBA and the BFI for supporting our continued efforts to grow basketball across the country.”