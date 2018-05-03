IPL 11

Preview: CSK look to confirm playoff spot in top-of-the-table clash against formidable SRH

Dhoni blamed his side’s bowlers for failing to defend the total of 176 against Rajasthan Royals.

by 

Needing a win from three games to book a play-offs berth, former champions Chennai Super Kings take on table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad the Indian Premier League match in Pune on Sunday.

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai started their campaign on a high by winning five out of their first six games before losing to defending champions Mumbai Indians.

They now have 14 points from 11 matches and they just need one win from the three games in hand. Friday’s defeat to 2008 inaugural edition champions Rajasthan Royals, also returning to the fold after two years, has made Chennai wait in their quest for a play-offs spot.

Dhoni blamed his side’s bowlers for failing to defend the total of 176 against Rajasthan Royals.

But they need to be backed up by the bowlers and a re-jigging of the bowling attack may be on the cards.

With 18 points to their credit, Hyderabad, led astutely by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will also look to consolidate their top spot and ensure a top-two finish at the end of the league stage.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (290 runs) got into the groove at the opportune time with a big knock against Delhi Daredevils while inspirational skipper Williamson (493 runs) has been in prime form throughout the tournament.

Yusuf Pathan (186 runs), Manish Pandey (184) and Shakib-Al-Hasan (158) have also chipped in at crunch situations. Bhuvneshwar has been backed up superbly by Siddharth Kaul (13 wickets), Sandeep Sharma, leg spinner Rashid Khan (13) and Shakib-Al-Hasan (12).

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plesis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur and N Jagadeesan, David Willy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.