IPL 11

IPL 11: Buttler’s unbeaten 94 powers RR to seven-wicket win over MI, surge to fifth in table

The Rajasthan Royals continued their surge for a playoffs spot with the Englishman smashing a record fifth straight half-century.

by 
Vipin Pawar /SPORTZPICS

In-form Jos Buttler (94* from 53) hit his fifth successive half-century as Rajasthan Royals cruised to a seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians during a decisive Indian Premier League clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Royals Chased 169 on a lively batting wicket and Buttler batted with a lot of responsibility. The Briton added 95 runs for the second wicket with captain Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 36) as he carried his bat to steer his side past the finish line.

While other batsmen struggled to time the ball, Buttler did it with remarkable ease as he punished the home bowlers with five sixes and nine fours in his entertaining 53-ball knock.

Playing big shots is not Rahane’s strength and he struggled to rotate the strike. Buttler, though, kept the asking rate under control with his tremendous hitting. After Rahane’s dismissal, Buttler added 61 runs with Sanju Samson, who chipped in with a useful cameo of 26 runs as Royals overhauled the target with 12 balls to spare.

Buttler finished the match in style, launching one from Hardik Pandya deep into the stands. The win has lifted Rajasthan Royals from sixth position to fifth with 12 points, behind Kolkata Knight Riders (12) and Kings XI Punjab (12).

Opener Evin Lewis had smashed a 42-ball 60 before Hardik Pandya produced a quick-fire 36 to push the hosts to 168 for six after being invited to bat. Lewis batted smartly as he opened his arms only after building his innings steadily after being dropped at individual score of five.

Lewis added 87 runs with fellow opener Suryakumar Yadav (38 off 31), who was also dropped on nine by the Rajasthan fielders. Lewis hit four sixes and as many fours in his innings. West Indies’ pacer Jofra Archer produced excellent bowling performance to put the hosts under pressure. He conceded only 16 runs from his four overs and dismissed Lewis and Suryakumar and Rohit Sharma (0) in successive balls.

He used the bounce available in the pitch, hit the deck hard and bowled straight into the batsmen, hardly giving any room to open their arms.

The hosts were struggling badly at one stage, failing to capitalise a good start, but Pandya came up with his blistering knock just in time to propel them. He hit three fours and two sixes in his 21-ball knock.

Earlier, Archer troubled Lewis with bounce and created a catching chance but Stuart Binny could not hold on to the ball, which went up miles in the air. The West Indian was on five then. Suryakumar, who was also dropped on nine by Gowtham, had adjusted to the bounce and negotiated both spinners and pacers nicely, playing confident drives.

The fluffed chances allowed Mumbai Indians to come out of power-play overs unscathed and with 51 runs on the board.

With no success coming, Ajinkya Rahane employed new bowlers – Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat – to the job but Suryakumar continued to find odd boundary.

The home openers batted smartly to work the ball around and kept the scoreboard moving. Till the eighth over, no six was hit. Lewis broke the shackles by lofting Gopal for consecutive sixes in the ninth over.

A desperate Rahane brought back Archer and he delivered by removing Suryakumar and Rohit Sharma (0) off consecutive balls. Despite Hardik Pandya’s quick cameo in the end, Rajasthan had done enough to restrict Mumbai. Rajasthan now have 12 points after 12 games and are behind Kolkata only on run rate. Mumbai are sixth with 10 points from a dozen games.

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.