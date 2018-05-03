Tendulkar provided financial aid for India’s wheelchair cricket team for Bangladesh tour: Report

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar came to the rescue of the India wheelchair cricket team after they were struggling for financial aid for their three-match series against Bangladesh, Mumbai Mirrorreported.
The former India opener helped them with air tickets and other financial support required for the team to travel to the neighbouring country.
“We’re immensely grateful to Sachin. But for him, it would have been difficult for us to undertake the tour,” said Pradeep Raj, who started the wheelchair cricket in India. Tendulkar also gave the team a pep talk before they left for the series. The team returned to Delhi on May 9 after beating Bangladesh 2-0.
With the first game was washed out due to rain, India won the remaining two games with ease to seal the series.
“Sachin’s help has come to our rescue in many ways. Immediately, the financial support has helped us pull off the tour which could have materialised without it. In future it could help us further,” added Pradeep. However, Pradeep said that no help came from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or International Cricket Council (ICC).
Wheelchair cricket is played with 11 players and has the similar rules like regular cricket. However, the boundaries are just 45 metres.
A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.
If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.
Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.
Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.
Irish Apple Crisp
This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.
Caramel and Whiskey Sauce
Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.
Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes
Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.
These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.