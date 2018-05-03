International Cricket

Mohd Amir’s injury in Ireland Test worries Pakistan ahead of England series

Amir went off with what Mahmood said was a recurrence of a “chronic” left knee injury after a brief spell in Ireland’s second innings.

by 
File photo | Jewel SAMAD / AFP

Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood admitted Pakistan were “concerned” by Mohammad Amir’s early exit from the third day’s play against Ireland at Malahide just over a week before the start of a Test series with England.

Left-arm quick Amir went off with what Mahmood said was a recurrence of a “chronic” left knee injury after a brief spell in Test debutants Ireland’s second innings after Pakistan enforced the follow-on on Sunday.

It was a frustrating end to the day for Amir, with the 25-year-old having both Ed Joyce (39 not out) and captain William Porterfield (23 not out) dropped off his bowling in that 3.2 over burst before the openers took Ireland to 64 without loss at the close – still 116 runs behind Pakistan’s 310 for nine declared.

The first Test against England gets underway at Lord’s on May 24.

It was also at Lord’s where the now 26-year-old Amir’s cricket career almost came to an end following his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal during a 2010 Test against England.

Amir was given a jail sentence by an English court and a five-year ban by the International Cricket Council.

He made his return to the world stage two years ago, with Mahmood suggesting Amir’s lengthy time away from the game allied to the fact he had been involved in all three international formats – Tests, one-dayers and Twenty20s – since coming back had taken a toll on Amir, who last season helped Essex win English cricket’s first-class County Championship.

‘Workload’

“Unfortunately, he came back after five years (out) and since he came back he has played every format for us,” said Mahmood, himself a former Pakistan pace bowling all-rounder.

“We have to manage his workload as well so maybe that’s a sign for us to in the future to see where he stands.

“We are working on that, and hopefully we can come up with something.”

Meanwhile Mahmood was clear Pakistan did not want Amir, who has taken 95 wickets in 30 matches before this match, concentrating solely on limited-overs cricket as a fitness measure.

“We want him to play Test cricket because he’s our number one bowler and we want him to run in and bowl for us so if workload – I have seen a lot of bowlers and their bodies can’t take it, so they just manage to play one format or two formats,” explained Mahmood, who starred in county cricket for both Surrey and Kent.

“But for him, it’s a concern for us and hopefully we will manage his workload in the future.”

As for Amir’s prospects of bowling again in this lone Test with Ireland, Mahmood said: “He has got a chronic knee problem which has slightly flared up.

“Hopefully, he will be ok tomorrow to bowl for us. He’s having treatment and hopefully tonight we will do a bit more treatment, tomorrow morning, ice as well, so he will be fine.”

Amir took two for nine in 10 overs as Pakistan dismissed Ireland for a meagre 130 in their first innings at this level – a total still well above England’s 58 all out in a Test against New Zealand at Auckland in March.

Pakistan then enforced the follow-on in a Test for the first time since thrashing New Zealand by an innings and 324 runs at Lahore 16 years ago.

“You never know with the weather here (in Ireland), said Mahmood.

“We want to win the Test match and that’s why we enforced the follow-on.

The day might have been even better for Pakistan had they held on to the two second-innings chances created by Amir.

“If you drop catches, with the amount of potential these guys (Joyce and Porterfield) have – it’s around 25,000 first-class runs you know batting at the crease,” added Mahmood.

“If you give them opportunities, they are good players so they can take it. But tomorrow is a new day so we can come out fresher.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.