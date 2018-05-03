International Cricket

Ireland openers Joyce and Porterfield fight back after Pakistan enforce follow-on

Ireland remained in trouble at 64 without loss in their second innings -- still 116 runs adrift of Pakistan’s 310/9 dec after a meagre 130 all out.

by 
PAUL FAITH / AFP

Ed Joyce and William Porterfield restored a measure of batting pride in Ireland’s inaugural Test with an unbroken opening partnership after the hosts were made to follow-on by Pakistan at Malahide on Sunday.

But come the third day’s close, Ireland remained in trouble at 64 without loss in their second innings – still 116 runs adrift of Pakistan’s 310 for nine declared after a meagre 130 all out first time around.

But with Mick Jagger, a lifelong cricket fan, among the crowd – the Rolling Stones play a concert at Dublin’s Croke Park on Thursday – the openers gave Ireland some satisfaction in a day dominated by Pakistan.

Joyce was 39 not out and Ireland captain Porterfield unbeaten on 23 at the close after they were both dropped off Mohammad Amir.

Joyce was on nought when he edged Amir to wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed, with the diving Pakistan captain unable to cling on to the low chance.

And Porterfield had made just three when Azhar Ali fumbled a routine catch at third slip.

Amir left the field after sending 3.2 overs in Ireland’s second innings with a recurrence of a knee problem.

“We’re (less than) 120 behind, we know we’re going to have to bat really well but I think the two lads showed at the end there that it’s definitely possible,” said Ireland’s Gary Wilson, who earlier made a gutsy 33 despite a possible fractured elbow suffered battting in the nets.

‘Big balls’

“We can take a huge amount of confidence,” he added.

“Whenever you’re asked to follow on and you can go 60 for none at the close, that shows big balls.”

Former England one-day international Joyce, at 39 the oldest Test debutant since Australia’s Bryce McGain made his bow aged 36 in 2009, cashed in with some elegant shots including a cover-driven four off Mohammad Abbas.

The paceman took four wickets for 44 runs as Ireland’s first innings was wrapped up inside 48 overs.

Abbas struck twice in a 30-minute spell before lunch to leave Ireland five for three after Sarfraz’s well-timed declaration.

Ireland were in danger of marking their debut with the lowest completed innings total by any side in Test cricket’s 141-year history – New Zealand’s 26 against England at Auckland in 1955.

But Kevin O’Brien’s belligerent 40 spared them that embarrassment on a day when more than 100 former Ireland internationals had gathered to celebrate the men’s side’s maiden Test.

Wilson, who came in down the order, helped ensure South Africa’s 84 against England at Port Elizabeth in 1889 remained the lowest total by a side in their first Test-match innings.

Former England one-day international Joyce, arguably Ireland’s greatest batsman, appeared to be a first-innings victim of the fact the Decision Review System was not being used in this Test because Cricket Ireland decided they could not afford the $50,000 cost.

But while replays suggested the ball that did for Joyce may have pitched outside the line, there was no doubt about the Abbas delivery that had Andrew Balbirnie lbw for a duck.

Porterfield then fell for one when Amir uprooted his off-stump.

Shadab double

Teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan continued his fine all-round display by taking two wickets in three balls to leave Ireland 61 for seven.

And when he had last man Tim Murtagh caught at short leg, Ireland were 31 runs shy of the follow-on.

This was the first time Pakistan had enforced the follow-on in a Test in 16 years since they beat New Zealand by an innings and 324 runs at Lahore in 2002.

Pakistan resumed on their overnight 268 for six.

Shadab and Faheem Ashraf extended their seventh-wicket century partnership to 117 before the former was out for 55.

Faheem was in sight of a hundred on Test debut when he was caught behind off medium-pacer Stuart Thompson for 83, the innings’ top score.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.