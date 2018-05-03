Indian tennis round-up: Raja-Martin pair reaches Bordeaux QF, Karman exits in Wuhan

Purav Raja and his partner Fabrice Martin of France advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux, France on Monday.
The second seeded pair won a tense first set 7-5 before bagelling (6-0) their opponents – Hans Podlipnik-Castillo (of Chile) and Jackson Withrow (of the USA) – in the second.
Arjun Kadhe, meanwhile, lost to Argentina’s Manuel Peña López in straight sets at the ATP Challenger event in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
In the women’s doubles event at Wuhan, Rutuja Bhosale and her partner Emily Webley-Smith of Great Britain beat their Chinese opponents – Yile Cheng and Sijia Wei 6-2 6-4 in the first round. Rutuja’s compatriot Karman Kaur Thandi and her Indonesian partner Beatrice Gumulya, however, lost the first round clash to Shilin Xu and Yue Yuan of China.
Here’s the full round-up:-
Women
|TOURNAMENT
|RESULTS
|ITF Wuhan (USD 25K)
| * Rutuja Bhosale and Emily Webley-Smith (Great Britain) beat Yile Cheng (China) and Sijia Wei (China) 6-2 6-4 in first round
* Beatrice Gumulya (Indonesia) and Karman Kaur Thandi [2] lost to Shilin Xu (China) and Yue Yuan (China) 6-4, 4-6, 1-10 in first round.
Qualifying rounds at:-
ITF Incheon (USD 25K) Round 2: Sowjanya Bavisetti lost to Makoto Nonomiya [10] (Japan) 3-6, 2-6.
ITF Hammamet (USD 15K) Round 1: Annika Kannan lost to Silvia Tumova (Slovakia) 2-6, 0-6.
ITF Antalya, Turkey (USD 15K) Round 2: Jennifer Luikham [6] beat Mariia Tkacheva (Russia) 6-1 7-5
Men
|TOURNAMENT
|RESULTS
|ATP Challenger Bordeaux, France
|* Purav Raja and Fabrice Martin [2] (France) beat Hans Podlipnik-Castillo (Chile) and Jackson Withrow (USA) 7-5, 6-0 in the round of 16.
|ITF Vietnam F3 Futures (USD 15K)
| * Karunuday Singh [2] beat Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-3, 6-2 in first round.
* Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugham beat Jae-Min Seol (Korea) 6-2, 6-1 in first round.
Qualifying rounds at:-
ATP Challenger in Samarkand, Uzbekistan: Arjun Kadhe [4] lost to Manuel Peña López (Argentina) 4-6, 3-6.
ITF Vietnam F3 Futures (USD 15K) Round 2: Paramveer Singh Bajwa [11] beat Chanchai Sookton-Eng (Thailand) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha [7] beat Vorachon Rakpuangchon (Thailand) 6-2, 6-2.
ITF Uganda F3 Futures (USD 15K) Round 2: Dhruv Sunish [1] beat Ibrahim Kibet Yego (Kenya) 6-0, 7-6(4); Rishi Reddy beat Jordan Parker [3] (USA) 5-7, 7-5, 6-4; Vasisht Cheruku [12] beat Paras Dahiya 7-5, 6-3.
ITF Czech Republic F1 Futures (USD 15K) Round 3: Alex Solanki lost to Kai Wehnelt [3] (Germany) 1-6, 1-6.
ITF Singapore F1 Futures (USD 15K) Round 1: Praneeth Venugopal lost to Congsup Congcar [2] (Thailand) 0-6, 3-6.
ITF Spain F11 Futures (USD 15K) Round 1: Gnana Bhaskar Paramatmuni Venkata beat Pol Feixas Panella (Spain) 6-3, 1-6, 2-6.
ITF Turkey F19 Futures (USD 15K) Round 1: Neeraj Yashpaul lost to Neil Oberleitner 6-2, 2-6, 2-6.
ITF Tunisia F19 Futures (USD 15K) Round 1: Rajendra Kedam lost to Edward Harwood (Great Britain) 3-6, 2-6.