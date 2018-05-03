Indian Tennis

Indian tennis round-up: Raja-Martin pair reaches Bordeaux QF, Karman exits in Wuhan

Purav Raja and his French partner Fabrice Martin reached the quarter-final with a 7-5, 6-0 win.

by 
Karman Kaur Thandi. | Karman Thandi via Facebook

Purav Raja and his partner Fabrice Martin of France advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux, France on Monday.

The second seeded pair won a tense first set 7-5 before bagelling (6-0) their opponents – Hans Podlipnik-Castillo (of Chile) and Jackson Withrow (of the USA) – in the second.

Arjun Kadhe, meanwhile, lost to Argentina’s Manuel Peña López in straight sets at the ATP Challenger event in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

In the women’s doubles event at Wuhan, Rutuja Bhosale and her partner Emily Webley-Smith of Great Britain beat their Chinese opponents – Yile Cheng and Sijia Wei 6-2 6-4 in the first round. Rutuja’s compatriot Karman Kaur Thandi and her Indonesian partner Beatrice Gumulya, however, lost the first round clash to Shilin Xu and Yue Yuan of China.

Here’s the full round-up:-

Women

TOURNAMENT RESULTS
ITF Wuhan (USD 25K) * Rutuja Bhosale and Emily Webley-Smith (Great Britain) beat Yile Cheng (China) and Sijia Wei (China) 6-2 6-4 in first round

* Beatrice Gumulya (Indonesia) and Karman Kaur Thandi [2] lost to Shilin Xu (China) and Yue Yuan (China) 6-4, 4-6, 1-10 in first round.

Qualifying rounds at:-

ITF Incheon (USD 25K) Round 2: Sowjanya Bavisetti lost to Makoto Nonomiya [10] (Japan) 3-6, 2-6.

ITF Hammamet (USD 15K) Round 1: Annika Kannan lost to Silvia Tumova (Slovakia) 2-6, 0-6.

ITF Antalya, Turkey (USD 15K) Round 2: Jennifer Luikham [6] beat Mariia Tkacheva (Russia) 6-1 7-5

Men

TOURNAMENT RESULTS
ATP Challenger Bordeaux, France * Purav Raja and Fabrice Martin [2] (France) beat Hans Podlipnik-Castillo (Chile) and Jackson Withrow (USA) 7-5, 6-0 in the round of 16.
ITF Vietnam F3 Futures (USD 15K) * Karunuday Singh [2] beat Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-3, 6-2 in first round.

* Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugham beat Jae-Min Seol (Korea) 6-2, 6-1 in first round.

Qualifying rounds at:-

ATP Challenger in Samarkand, Uzbekistan: Arjun Kadhe [4] lost to Manuel Peña López (Argentina) 4-6, 3-6.

ITF Vietnam F3 Futures (USD 15K) Round 2: Paramveer Singh Bajwa [11] beat Chanchai Sookton-Eng (Thailand) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha [7] beat Vorachon Rakpuangchon (Thailand) 6-2, 6-2.

ITF Uganda F3 Futures (USD 15K) Round 2: Dhruv Sunish [1] beat Ibrahim Kibet Yego (Kenya) 6-0, 7-6(4); Rishi Reddy beat Jordan Parker [3] (USA) 5-7, 7-5, 6-4; Vasisht Cheruku [12] beat Paras Dahiya 7-5, 6-3.

ITF Czech Republic F1 Futures (USD 15K) Round 3: Alex Solanki lost to Kai Wehnelt [3] (Germany) 1-6, 1-6.

ITF Singapore F1 Futures (USD 15K) Round 1: Praneeth Venugopal lost to Congsup Congcar [2] (Thailand) 0-6, 3-6.

ITF Spain F11 Futures (USD 15K) Round 1: Gnana Bhaskar Paramatmuni Venkata beat Pol Feixas Panella (Spain) 6-3, 1-6, 2-6.

ITF Turkey F19 Futures (USD 15K) Round 1: Neeraj Yashpaul lost to Neil Oberleitner 6-2, 2-6, 2-6.

ITF Tunisia F19 Futures (USD 15K) Round 1: Rajendra Kedam lost to Edward Harwood (Great Britain) 3-6, 2-6.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.