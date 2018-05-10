International Cricket

Brendon McCullum’s prediction: ‘I firmly believe that Test cricket won't be around in time’

The evolution of T20 cricket, the former New Zealand skipper said, will end the oldest format of the game.

by 
Brendon McCullum. | AFP

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum reckons that the evolution of Twenty20 will bring an end to Test cricket.

Speaking to Tim Wigmore in an interview to The Cricket Monthly, McCullum said, “I firmly believe that Test cricket won’t be around in time, because there’s only so many teams that can afford to play it. And whilst we all adore Test cricket, and for me it is the purest form of the game - I’m loyal to it - I’m also a realist that people are turning up and watching T20.”

McCullum said that in time franchises over the world would own cricketers and might not release them to play for their countries in Tests.

Despite being a superstar in T20 cricket, McCullum became one of New Zealand’s revered players in Tests. The 302 (off 559 balls) he made against India to save a match and the 79-ball 145 (in which he broke the record for the fastest Test ton) against Australia are among the most memorable innings in Tests. In the shortest format, too, McCullum’s played innings that won’t be hard to recall – the most famous of them the 158 he scored for Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural IPL match.

McCullum conceded that he’s a guy who tries to play special innings and not fret doing well on a regular basis. “I was always one of those guys who was chasing the special innings rather than necessarily trying to be a consistent cricketer,” he said. “T20 asks you to travel at such a speed. You’ve got to push the envelope constantly, and then sometimes when you push the envelope, you realise there’s certain shots which you incorporate in different games.”

Baz, as he is called, spoke about explosive T20 batting requires batsmen these days to counter what is conventionally considered as cricketing logic. He said aspects like rotating strike after hitting a boundary, and playing the ball rather than the bowler, are not very helpful in the shortest format.

“You have opportunities through a T20 game - and it might be in the fifth, sixth over - where your team’s flying and you can put the opposition away. So you need to identify when that moment is, take the risk. If you get out doing it, then the other guys will then have another opportunity down the line, but you’ve got to try and take the opportunity when you can, and you do that through the information that you’ve garnered.,” he said.

“And for me - if I get a boundary early then I’m looking to try and press a huge over, and if you can pick up a 20- or 22-run over, not only have you potentially won the game, but you’ve got that guy under real pressure, maybe even taken him out of the attack. And then that forces the opposition to go a different way.”

The former Kiwi batsman, currently in and out of the team for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, also said he’s likely to become a coach after playing for another two years in the T20 leagues over the world.

You can read the full article here.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.