Day-night Tests high on agenda as ICC working group prepares to meet BCCI top brass

Day-night Tests is expected to be one of the key issues being discussed during the ICC working group’s meeting with senior BCCI officials in New Delhi on Thursday.

India recently declined Cricket Australia’s proposal to play a day-night Test in Adelaide when Virat Kohli and his men travel Down Under towards the end of this year.

The idea was backed by BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

But the Indian team management told Committee of Administrators (CoA) that it still requires at least 18 months to get ready for the five-day game under lights.

The day-night Test apart, the working group and the BCCI is also likely to discuss the challenges faced by Test cricket in the midst of a fast-growing popularity for Twenty20s.

Recently, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has said that Test cricket may not be sustainable in the long run with the advent of T20 leagues across the globe.

Trends have shown that young cricketers are ready to choose club over country, freelancing in private T20 leagues.

“Test cricket is the ultimate format and I am sure all the stakeholders will be working a way out to sustain the level of interest. I believe that all three formats can co-exist. I expect that suggestions given by the BCCI will be taken seriously,” said BCCI acting president CK Khanna, who will attend the meeting on Thursday.