IPL 11, KKR vs RR, live: Lynn, Karthik steady the ship as Kolkata close in on victory
In their previous encounter this season in Jaipur, Kolkata restricted the hosts to 160/8 and then chased down the target to win by seven wickets.
Live updates
WICKET!
Lynn falls. Stokes strikes in the last over. Brilliant catch by Anureet Singh at deep point. Yet again the Australian fails to see his side through in a run chase. Kolkata are 117/4 in 15.2 overs.
Lynn b Stokes c Anureet 45 (42b)
After 14 overs, KKR 109/3
10 runs are scored of Archer’s over. Lynn smashes him for two boundaries as Kolkata close in on victory. They need 34 of 36 balls.
After 12 overs, KKR 89/3
Last 24 balls have seen Kolkata score 21 runs with the loss of one wicket. They still need 54 runs in 48 balls. Lynn and Karthik steady the ship for Kolkata.
After 10 overs, KKR 80/3
At the halfway mark, Kolkata need 63 runs in the next 60 balls. Karthik and Lynn are out there in the middle. Rajasthan need a couple of quick wickets here. Still game on at Eden Gardens.
WICKET!
Rana falls. Ish Sodhi gets his first wicket of the match as Nitish Rana makes the long walk back to the pavilion. Huge appeal for lbw which was denied. However, a review shows the ball crashing into the stumps.
Rana lbw Sodhi 21 (17b)
After 8 overs, KKR 68/2
11 runs come off Gowtham’s second over, which includes a towering six hit by Rana. Kolkata need 76 runs in 72 balls.
Lynn 21*
Rana 21*
After 6 overs, KKR 51/2
The power play ends as five runs come off Stokes third over. Clever batting this by Lynn and Rana as they just play the English player out.
After 5 overs, KKR 46/2
Six runs come off Archer’s second over. Kolkata need 97 runs from 90 balls. Rajasthan have to bowl them out here if they are to win. Lynn and Rana have to stitch a partnership here for Kolkata. Game on at Eden Gardens folks.
WICKET!
Uthappa falls. Stokes strikes again. Uthappa smashes one to deep square leg with Tripathi taking an easy catch. Not the start Kolkata wanted. Stokes taking both the wickets.
Uthappa b Stokes c Tripathi 4 (6b)
After 3 overs, KKR 32/1
Lynn smashes Archer for a six and four in his first over. The Australian will look to take Kolkata home tonight. He has had starts but has failed to convert them. Tonight is the night for Lynn to show his class.
WICKET!
Narine falls. Stokes strikes in his first over itself. The West Indies all-rounder lofts one in the air with Gowtham taking a splendid catch.
Narine b Stokes c Gowtham 21 (7b)
After 1 over, KKR 21/0
Sunil Narine tears into Gowtham in the first over itself as he is smashed for 21 runs. Kolkata are off to a flying start as well 6, 4, 6, 4, 1, 0.
WICKET!
Unadkat is bowled as Rajasthan lose their final wicket. Brilliant slower delivery by Prasidh to bag his second wicket of the night. The batsman loses his middle stump as Rajasthan fold up for 142.
Unadkat b Prasidh 26 (18b)
WICKET!
Jofra Archer also falls. Russell gets his second wicket of the night with Shubman Gill taking an easy catch. Rajasthan are 135/9 after 17.3 overs.
Archer b Russell c Gill 6 (5b)
WICKET!
Sodhi walks back to the pavilion now. Sodhi inside edges the yorker onto his back boot, which bounces off his back pad and settles in Karthik’s hands. Prasidh gets his first wicket of the match as well.
Sodhi b Prasidh c Karthik 1 (6b)
After 15 overs, RR 118/7
11 runs come off Mavi’s final over as Rajasthan reach 118/7. Unadkat and Sodhi out in the middle for Rajasthan. They need to get to a target of 160 at least.
After 13.5 Overs, RR 104/7
Gowtham falls to Mavi off a bouncer and a few deliveries later, Stokes, the last recognised batsman, chips it straight back to Kuldeep, who dives low to take a smart low catch.
B Stokes c & b Kuldeep Yadav 11 (13)
K Gowtham c Karthik b Mavi 3 (5)
WICKET!
After 11.2 Overs, RR 96/5
Make that five! Kuldeep’s magic arm continues to flummox the Rajasthan batsman. Stuart Binny goes for a big drive and is beaten in flight and turn. DK takes the bails off in a flash. This is what pressure does to you. Kuldeep is on fire.
S Binny st Karthik b Kuldeep Yadav 1 (4)
WICKET!
After 10.3 Overs, RR 95/4
Another one goes! Terrific review by Kolkata. The wickets keep on tumbling for Rajasthan and Samson is trapped leg-before by Narine. Outstanding stuff from Kolkata. Their bowlers have brought them back in the match by hunting down the batsmen like a pack of wolves
S Samson lbw b Narine 12 (10)
WICKET!
After 9.2 Overs, RR 86/3
No sixth straight fifty for Buttler as his reverse sweep off Kuldeep lands straight to Searles’s hands at short third-man. The fielder makes no mistake and Kolkata are on top. The left-armer beat him with a quicker delivery and the reverse was simply not on. The home side are now dominating proceedings.
After 9 overs, RR 85/2
It’s been a fine comeback by Kolkata. They have conceded only 26 runs from the last six overs and have taken two wickets after being taken to the cleaners in the powerplay overs. Even Buttler has gone quiet after seeing two of his partners depart in quick succession.
WICKET!
Rahane falls! Kuldeep Yadav strikes in his very first over as he dismisses the Rajasthan skipper. Rahane tries to reverse sweep Yadav but ends up losing his stumps. What a wicket for Kolkata.
Rahane b Yadav 11 (12b)
After 6 overs, RR 68/1
The power play ends as Rajasthan make the most of it. Narine balls a tidy second over as 5 runs come off it. Another couple of wickets here and Kolkata can pull things back on their home turf.
WICKET!
Russell strikes in his first over. Exactly what the doctor ordered for Kolkata. Tripathi goes for 27 as Dinesh Karthik takes an easy catch.
Tripathi b Russell c Karthik 27 (15b)
After 4 overs, RR 59/0
Narine is introduced into the attack as he is whacked for 10 runs. Wickets is what Kolkata need otherwise it is all but over for them.
After 3 overs, KKR 49/0
Buttler gets into the act now as he smashes Mavi for 28 runs. Buttler is on top of his game. Mavi’s second over reads 4, 6, 4, 4, 6, 4. In his first over he conceded only 2 runs.
Buttler 30 (11b)
Tripathi 19 (7b)
After 2 overs, RR 21/0
Tripathi finally gets the middle of the bat as he smashes Prasidh Krishna for a six. He follows it up with a hat-trick of boundaries as 19 runs comes of the over. Rajasthan are up and running now folks.
After 1 over, RR 2/0
Rahul Tripathi dropped of the first ball. He gets an extra life as Nitish Rana drops a catch at slip. A brilliant over by Mavi though as only two runs come off it.
Out come Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi for Rajasthan Royals with Shivam Mavi opening the bowling for Kolkata. He has played eight matches for Kolkata this season and has taken three wickets.
D’Arcy Short, Shreyas Gopal and Dhawal Kulkarni are going to miss out tonight.
Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (wk), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Javon Searles, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and opt to bowl first at Eden Gardens.
One change for Kolkata as Shivam Mavi comes in for Piyush Chawla
Three changes for Rajasthan as Ish Sodhi, Anureet Singh and Rahul Tripathi will play tonight.
Head-to-Head
Matches: 16
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 7
Rajasthan Royals won: 9
At the Eden Gardens
Matches: 5
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 4
Rajasthan Royals won: 1
07:10 pm: Pitch report: A beautiful batting surface at one end with a layer of grass with the other end of the pitch much more drier, which will assist spinners. Conditions are great for a game of cricket. The due factor won’t come into play.
“Win the toss, it doesn’t matter whether you bat or bowl,” says Michael Clarke.
07:00 pm: Good evening folks. Tonight Kolkata Knight Riders face Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens.Both teams have six wins from 12 matches, and whoever wins tonight, will strengthen their chances of finishing in the top-four. Momentum is with Rajasthan Royals who have notched up a hat-trick of wins. Kolkata on the other hand have bounced backed after their 102-run defeat to Mumbai Indians. They beat Punjab by 31 runs in their previous match.